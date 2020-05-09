Left Menu
World Archery releases new qualification procedure for Tokyo Olympics

The World Archery on Saturday released a new qualification procedure for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:19 IST

World Archery logo. Image Credit: ANI

The World Archery on Saturday released a new qualification procedure for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The final qualification tournament is delayed until summer 2021 and is planned to take place as a separate tournament alongside the Paris stage of the 2021 Archery World Cup.

"The period in which athletes can shoot minimum qualifying scores has been extended until June 28, 2021, excluding the period April 1 to June 30, 2020," the World Archery said. "All places already qualified for Tokyo 2020 remain with the qualifying nation. It is still up to each country to choose the athletes that fill the spaces at the Games," it added.

Eighty-seven of the 128 quota places for the Olympics have already been awarded. Ninety-three of the 140 spots for the Paralympics have been distributed to date. The deadline for National Olympic Committees to confirm places won at all events except the final qualifier is tentatively set as June 1, 2021 and for the final qualifier is tentatively set as July 2, 2021.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued the new deadline for the qualification period which is June 29, 2021 after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed for a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics governing body has also extended the deadline for the "final sport entries" which has now been set for July 5, 2021.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will commence from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

