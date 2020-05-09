Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cousins to Prescott: Franchise tag 'can be your friend'

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:03 IST
Cousins to Prescott: Franchise tag 'can be your friend'
Prescott, 26, and the Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension, or he will be locked into the one-year deal and again approaching free agency in March 2021, once he signs the franchise tag. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about playing under the franchise tag, having done so in the 2016 and 2017 seasons before signing a lucrative three-year, $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Perhaps the end result is what fueled Cousins to give advice to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who received the exclusive franchise tag from the team before he could become a free agent in March. The move put Prescott on a $31.4 million salary for 2020 and prevented him from negotiating with any other teams.

Prescott, 26, and the Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension, or he will be locked into the one-year deal and again approaching free agency in March 2021, once he signs the franchise tag. "I think (the franchise tag) enables you to be well compensated, and deservedly so, for the upcoming season. Then, I always say the cream will rise to the top. If you're good enough, the cream's going to rise to the top, and you're going to get compensated the way you want to," Cousins told ESPN. "Sometimes it doesn't happen as quickly as you would like, but if you deserve it, and you've earned it, it's going to happen. So you've just got to stay the course and stay patient. Certainly in my journey, it all worked out. I wouldn't go back and change a thing.

"So my message to Dak, when I saw him midseason last year, was, 'Hey, whatever happens, don't be afraid of the tag. It can be your friend, and you can use it to your advantage.'" Stephen Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president and director of player personnel, said Friday night on the Pro Football Talk PM podcast that the team would not rescind the franchise tag on Prescott, even though teams have the right to do so before they are signed. The Cowboys signed veteran Andy Dalton a week ago.

"Absolutely not," Jones said. "Dak's our quarterback for the future. Obviously, this hasn't been the easiest thing. As Jerry (Jones) says, 'As money gets bigger, deals get harder.' Certainly, we're talking a significant amount of money here which he so deserves. "... We think the world of him. He represents our franchise in a very positive way in terms of what we want as a leader of our team. He's just an outstanding man, and we would never rescind the franchise tag."

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott set career highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members

The Delhi government on Saturday asked district magistrates to release over 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine centres and ensure that they do not stay in any other places except their homes. It will also facilitate ferrying of M...

3 more test Covid-19 positive in Assam; cases rise to 62

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases to 62 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. A female student of the Regional Dental College in Guwahati tested positive...

'Vande Bharat' adds 2 new cases to Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 curve'; Vijayan says 'warning' sign for all states

Kerala detected two more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday -- both airlifted by the Centre from abroad under its Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates in other countries -- hours after the state declared it h...

Three migrant workers on way to UP die on Maha-MP border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Utttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020