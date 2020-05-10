Left Menu
Dcroft wins Madden Bowl Group D with walk-off KO return

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 08:56 IST
Dcroft wins Madden Bowl Group D with walk-off KO return

Daniel "Dcroft" Mycroft pulled off perhaps the moment of the year in the Madden Championship Series and booked his spot in the Madden NFL 20 Bowl playoffs in the process Saturday night. Playing in their final game of the night, Dcroft and Henry "Henry" Leverette were tied at 17-17 with two seconds left in regulation. Dcroft returned a short kickoff 70 yards for a score and the walk-off touchdown, giving him not only the win but the top seed out of Group D -- and the automatic berth in the in the quarterfinals that comes with it.

With the 23-17 win, Dcroft finished the night 2-1. That tied Henry for the top record in the group, but Dcroft took the top seed with the win. Wesley "Wesley" Gittens picked up third place by way of his win over Daniel "Rage" Loftin, giving Henry and Wesley wild-card spots in the playoffs. But Saturday night was all about the finale.

Dcroft held a 10-7 lead and possession of the ball at the two-minute warning. But after a defensive stop, Henry scored on a 54-yard pass with 1:37 to play. Dcroft answered with passes of 55 and 12 yards -- the latter to retake the lead at 17-14 with 1:10 left. But Henry fought back, kicking a 52-yard field goal and setting up what appeared to be overtime. Instead, it set up Dcroft's miracle.

"I expected the game to into overtime," Dcroft, a 19-year-old from Mukilteo, Wash., said in a postgame interview. "I was honestly pretty surprised (that Henry decided to squib the kickoff). I haven't really seen anybody squib kick, kind of for that reason (the threat of a kickoff return for touchdown)." The day started well for both Henry and Dcroft, with Henry, a 17-year-old out of Braidwood, Ill., beating Rage 16-6 and Dcroft topping Wesley 16-6 in the first round of games.

In the next round, Henry improved to 2-0 with a 31-24 win over Wesley, the 21-year-old from Hiram, Ga. But Dcroft was stunned by the 21-year-old Rage, a Spring Hill, Fla., native, by a 24-21 score. Wesley blew Rage out, 21-3, in the final round to grab his wild card.

The wild-card round will be held Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday. The semifinals and final will be contested May 16, airing from 5-9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Madden NFL 20 Bowl playoff matchups

Thursday Wild card

Pavan "Pavan" Lakhat vs. Jordan "Millz" Thompson Drini "Drini" Gjoka vs. Michael "VoLTeRaX" Bryant

Dwayne "CleffTheGod" Wood vs. Henry "Henry" Leverette Wesley "Wesley" Gittens vs. Noah "Noah" Johnson

Friday Quarterfinals

Pavan/Millz winner vs. Raidel "Joke" Brito Drini/VoLTeRaX winner vs. Shay "Young Kiv" Kivlen

CleffTheGod/Henry winner vs. Justin "Lil Man" Barone Wesley/Noah winner vs. Daniel "Dcroft" Mycroft

Madden NFL 20 Bowl final group standings, with win-loss record and point differential Group A (played Wednesday)

1. Raidel "Joke" Brito, 2-1, +32 (+16 vs. group's top three) 2. Michael "VoLTeRaX" Bryant, 2-1, -2 (-6 vs. group's top three)

3. Pavan "Pavan" Lakhat, 2-1, +11 (-10 vs. group's top three) 4. Reginald "Boogz" Brown, 0-3, -41

Group B (played Thursday) 1. Shay "Young Kiv" Kivlen, 2-1, +14 (+7 vs. group's top three)

2. Jordan "Millz" Thompson, 2-1, +33 (+5 vs. group's top three) 3. Drini "Drini" Gjoka, 2-1, +3 (-12 vs. group's top three)

4. Zack "Serious Moe" Lane, 0-3, -50 Group C (played Friday)

1. Justin "Lil Man" Barone, 3-0, +38 (+19 vs. group's top three) 2. Noah "Noah" Johnson, 2-1, +36 (+16 vs. group's top three)

3. Dwayne "CleffTheGod" Wood, 1-2, -11 (-35 vs. group's top three) 4. Mark "Schemin" Samuels Jr., 0-3, -63

Group D played Saturday) 1. Daniel "Dcroft" Mycroft, 2-1, +6 (+9 vs. group's top three)

2. Henry "Henry" Leverette, 2-1, +11 (+1 vs. group's top three) 3. Wesley "Wesley" Gittens, 1-2, +8 (-10 vs. group's top three)

4. Daniel "Rage" Loftin, 1-2, -25 --Field Level Media

