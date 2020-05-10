Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ian Chappell wants change in ball-tampering, LBW laws for better cricket contest

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell on Sunday said that ball-tampering and leg-before wicket (LBW) laws should be changed for ensuring better contest between bat and ball once the cricketing action resumes.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:31 IST
Ian Chappell wants change in ball-tampering, LBW laws for better cricket contest
Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell on Sunday said that ball-tampering and leg-before wicket (LBW) laws should be changed for ensuring better contest between bat and ball once the cricketing action resumes. Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is severe speculation as to what will happen with applying saliva on the ball to shine it. Taking note of this, Chappell said that cricket administrators should select one substance from outside which can be considered legal to use on the ball, and others can be deemed as illegal. "With ball-tampering always a hot topic, in the past I have suggested that administrators ask international captains to construct a list (i.e. the use of natural substances) detailing the things bowlers feel will help them to swing the ball. From this list, the administrators should deem one method to be legal with all others being punishable as illegal," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chappell as saying.

"With cricket on hold, this is the ideal time to conduct the exercise. Using saliva and perspiration are now seen as a health hazard, so bowlers require something to replace the traditional methods of shining the ball," he added. Talking about LBW, Chappell said that if any delivery goes on to hit the stumps, it should be adjudged as out, and he suggested to not worry about where the ball is pitching and whether it strikes the pad outside the line or not.

"The new lbw law should simply say: Any delivery that strikes the pad without first hitting the bat and, in the umpire's opinion, would go on to hit the stumps is out regardless of whether or not a shot is attempted. Forget where the ball pitches and whether it strikes the pad outside the line or not; if it's going to hit the stumps, it's out," Chappell said. "The priority for cricket administrators should be to maintain an even balance between bat and ball. These law changes would help redress any imbalance and make the game, particularly Test cricket, a far more entertaining spectacle," he added.

However, while making this change in the LBW law, Chappell said that there might be an outcry from batsmen around the world, but added that if the law is changed, it would bring in a sense of fairness to the game. With the LBW law, Chappell suggested that teams would not post big totals constantly in the first innings, and it will also reduce frivolous Decision Review System (DRS) challenges. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

India's coal production to clock record 700 mn tonnes in FY21: Secy

India will produce a record 700 million tonnes of coal in the current fiscal ending March 2021, helping cut down on imports, Coal Secretary Anil Jain said. India produced 602.14 million tonnes of coal in 2019-20 fiscal, marginally lower t...

Britain's Johnson to set out five-tier coronavirus warning system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a five-tier warning system for the coronavirus in England on Sunday when he outlines the governments roadmap for gradually easing lockdown measures that have shut down much of the economy for nearly...

Dimuth Karunaratne wants Sri Lanka to be in top 4 of ODI, Test cricket

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Sunday said that he wants the side to reach the top four in both Test and ODI rankings. Rankings is the keyword. I would say Sri Lanka needs to be in the top four of not just ODI Cricket, but Test Cri...

7,740 dedicated COVID-19 health facilities in 483 districts identified: Health Ministry

A total of 7,740 dedicated COVID-19 facilities in 483 districts have been identified, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, asserting that adequate health infrastructure is in place to fight the pandemic. The public health facilities de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020