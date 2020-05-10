Babar Azam recalls special memory on Mother's Day

Pakistan opening batsman Babar Azam, on the occasion of International Mother's Day, on Sunday shared a memory of her mother during his early cricketing days. The 25-year-old recalled the first cricketing bat that her mother bought for him after spending all her savings into it. The right-handed batter said he is indebted to her mother for believing in him since the beginning.

"Mama Ji, The first bat I purchased was of 1500 PKR. This was your entire saving but you gave it to me. You believed in me when others didn't. Every inch of mine is indebted to you. I love you so much. Plz regard your mothers. Heaven lies under her feet. #MothersDay #RiseAndRise," Azam tweeted. Azam is currently leading the batmen rankings in the shortest format of the game while in the ODIs he sits at the third spot after the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Interestingly, Azam is the only batsman from Pakistan who has featured in the recent top-ten rankings in all three formats. He attains the fifth spot in Test rankings. He played his last T20I game against Bangladesh before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the game across the globe. (ANI)