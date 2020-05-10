Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyon slam 'sudden' decision to end Ligue 1 season

PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:27 IST
Lyon slam 'sudden' decision to end Ligue 1 season

Lyon hit out at the French football league (LFP) on Sunday for "suddenly" ending the Ligue 1 campaign, saying the decision could see the division slip further behind Europe's top leagues and calling for it to be reversed. The LFP ended the season last month with 10 rounds of matches unplayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, crowning Paris Saint-Germain champions and relegating the bottom two, Amiens and Toulouse.

Lyon, who have reached this season's Champions League last 16, were left seventh in the standings and outside the European qualification places. "Today, it is not only about OL, but quite simply about the future of French football," the seven-time champions said in a lengthy statement.

"There is still time, until May 25, to back off and avoid a huge rout for the French championship." Lyon insisted they were not pushing so hard for a restart of the season for "OL's exclusive interests" and claimed that French football could suffer short-term losses of 900 million euros (USD 987 million). "How can we fight with our foreign competitors who, in the vast majority, chose to wait cautiously to restart their championship?," continued the statement.

"How can we prevent the gap from widening further between French football and all the other major European countries?" The German Bundesliga is set to resume next weekend, although the Dutch season has been abandoned. Ligue 1's revenue in 2018 was barely half the Bundesliga's 3.2 billion euros, according to UEFA.

"The LFP suddenly decided to stop the French professional season definitively, without taking into account all of UEFA's recommendations, or taking the time to observe what our dozens of neighbours were planning," Lyon added. Lyon hold a 1-0 first-leg lead over Serie A holders Juventus in this season's Champions League last 16.

UEFA's medical committee has said it believes restarting the campaign will be possible. AFP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

General patients facing difficulties at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital: Cong leader

Congress leader Sudhir Sharma on Sunday alleged that general patients at Dharamshala Zonal Hospital were facing difficulties after it was identified as a medical facility for COVID-19 casesSharma said it is very important to make the necess...

INTERVIEW-Cricket-Players must play, crowd or no crowd - Pietersen

The resumption of sport will lift morale for people around the world during the COVID-19 crisis and cricketers owe it to fans to play behind closed doors if that hastens the process, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has told Reuters.T...

All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday: Order.

All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday Order....

Kejriwal says COVID-19 deaths 'very less' but 75pc cases asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and asserted that the number of serious patients and deaths caused by the infection is less. The number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020