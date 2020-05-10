Left Menu
Missing IPL, hope it happens soon: Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that he is missing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the quickie expressed his desire to see the tournament going ahead as soon as possible.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:48 IST
Australia pacer Pat Cummins (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that he is missing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the quickie expressed his desire to see the tournament going ahead as soon as possible. The IPL was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

"I am missing seeing a few of my mates. I hope to go down to the local pub and have a few beers with them once all this is over and watch some footie (football). But all you fans out there, just hang in tight. We are all missing the IPL really badly. Hopefully, once things are better, it will happen soon," the official website of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) quoted Cummins as saying. "The players, and management and coach - we are messaging each other regularly and doing everything we can to stay fit. We are all absolutely pumped for it. Once it happens, it will be a great spectacle. See you all soon," he added.

During the IPL auction last December, Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore and as a result, he became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. Cummins had an impeccable 2019 as the pacer ended the year with most wickets across formats after scalping 99 wickets. His 99 wickets came in 35 matches at an average of 20.50.

The pacer is currently ranked as the number one bowler in the ICC Test match rankings. (ANI)

