Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Skateboarding-Lockdown spurs 11-year-old Brazilian to shatter skating record

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 01:27 IST
INTERVIEW-Skateboarding-Lockdown spurs 11-year-old Brazilian to shatter skating record

The closure of schools in Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic gave 11-year-old prodigy Gui Khury plenty of time to perfect his skateboarding skills as he became the first person to land a 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp.

More than two decades after Tony Hawk completed the first 900-degree turn, Khury shattered a long-standing record by flying off the top of a ramp and completing three full spins in the air before landing cleanly and skating off. The manoeuvre has long been one of the holy grails of skateboarding. "The isolation for the coronavirus helped because he had a life that was about school and he didn’t have a lot of time to train, when he got home from school he was tired," the skater's father Ricardo Khury Filho told Reuters.

"So now he is at home more, he eats better and he has more time to train and can focus more on the training so that has helped. "He has an opportunity to train here, if he didn’t have (the skate facilities) ... he would be stuck at home like everyone else and unable to do sport. So the isolation helped him focus."

During lockdown, Khury's family make the 20-minute journey to his grandmother's house on most days to deliver food and drop him off so that he can train on the vertical ramp, bowl and street course they had built in her back garden. It was on that ramp that the pre-teen completed his historic feat. He was already the youngest skateboarder to complete the 900-degree turn, a feat he pulled off aged eight.

"I was like, oh my God, what did I just do?" Gui Khury told Reuters on Sunday, two days after achieving his historic 1080. "I was just like OK, I landed it. Now I am going to celebrate." The boy’s celebration was "mac and cheese at home" with his family.

Skateboarding great Hawk landed the first 900 in 1999, nine years before Khury was born. Hawk was 31 when he successfully completed the trick calling it the biggest moment of his competitive career.

Fewer than a dozen skaters have achieved the feat in the years since. American Tom Schaar completed a 1080-degree turn in 2012 but on a mega ramp that gives skateboarders a higher speed and elevation in which to complete all three turns.

Khury’s triple spin was recorded by his parents on their phone and posted on Instagram. "I sent it to all my favourite skaters, like Tony Hawk, Bob Burnquist and Neal Mims," Gui Khury said from his home in Curitiba, in southern Brazil.

"Some posted it on their stories and some actually posted it on their Instagram. I was like that’s so crazy, because it’s like a once in a lifetime experience. "It’s so amazing. It’s the best feeling ever."

The skater's next task is to keep practicing the 1080-degree turn so he can complete the trick in competitions. Then, with the confidence that perhaps only an 11-year old can pass off, he imagines attempting skateboarding’s next big milestone.

"1260. One person has done it only but it was on a mega ramp so it will be way (more) difficult for me," the boy said. "It could be (possible). You never know."

Skateboarding is set to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics, which have been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys to operate 15 trains from May 12; PM to interact with CMs on Monday with focus on economy revival

As India enters the last week of the 54-day coronavirus lockdown, the Railways on Sunday said 15 air-conditioned special trains will operate from May 12 in a gradual resumption of passenger services announced on the eve of of Prime Minister...

Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Avianca Holdings , Latin Americas No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as a bond payment deadline loomed and with pleas for aid from Colombias government to weather the coronavirus crisis so far unsuccessful. If it fails to come o...

Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry official

Iraqi new Finance Minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi has been named acting oil minister until the portfolio is filled, a senior oil ministry official said.Allawi will attend the oil ministry headquarters to meet senior officials on Monday and ...

UK retailers say bailout funds not sufficient to stop "imminent collapse"

British retailers have warned the government that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the imminent collapse of many businesses.The British Retail Consortium said in a letter to small busi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020