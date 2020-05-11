Coronavirus antibodies low among MLB employees

In a wide-ranging study of MLB employees, a mere 0.7 percent tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, with a death rate of zero, far below the national average, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday. A total of 5,603 tests were returned, along with a completed survey, with 39 coming back positive. That number was adjusted to 60 positives when considering the potential for false positives and false negatives.

The results were confirmed by Stanford doctor Jay Bhattacharya. There was no information on how many players might have participated in the study. According to ESPN, the results of the study will have no bearing on whether or not teams return to the field this summer. An outline for a return is scheduled to be presented to the players' association Monday.

"To say you can go play in Arizona, or wherever, on the basis of this study, would be difficult," Bhattacharya said, according to the Times. All but four MLB teams participated in the study. The Times reported that the Los Angeles Angels had the highest positive rate among 123 tests submitted by their employees. The exact number of positives was not reported.

The Arizona Diamondbacks returned the most tests: 362. Bhattacharya said that based on his coronavirus studies, "the epidemic is still in the early stages throughout the country."

