Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Andretti rolls out IndyCar welcome mat for Ferrari

Motor racing great Mario Andretti would love to see Italian carmaker Ferrari join the North American Indycar series as a chassis and engine supplier. Andretti, one of four drivers to claim both the Formula One and IndyCar drivers championships, said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport on Sunday that IndyCar series owner Roger Penske and Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto should get together to discuss a collaboration. Report: Durant won't play if NBA resumes season

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not play if the NBA restarts the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. The Nets are determined to let the four-time scoring champion rest until next season rather than risk reinjuring his right Achilles tendon. Gaethje upsets Ferguson to win UFC interim lightweight title

Justin Gaethje put on a striking masterclass to score a surprise knockout victory over Tony Ferguson and win the interim lightweight title at UFC 249, which took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Ferguson, who came into the fight on a 12-win streak, suffered damage as Gaethje chopped at his legs and landed thunderous hooks before referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the fight late in the fifth round. Russell is a winner for Williams in virtual Spanish Grand Prix

George Russell, yet to score a point for his struggling Williams team in the real world of Formula One, celebrated a virtual Spanish Grand Prix victory from pole position on Sunday. The Briton took his first F1 esports win ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who collected a three second penalty for exceeding track limits on the penultimate lap. Cowboys say suspended DE Smith has met with Goodell

Defensive end Aldon Smith met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and is waiting for a decision about his indefinite suspension, according to the Dallas Cowboys' Stephen Jones. Out of the league since 2015 due to a series of arrests and off-field issues, Smith signed a one-year deal with Dallas last month worth up to a reported $4 million. Fighters could lose pay for criticising UFC's COVID-19 safety measures

UFC fighters taking part at the UFC 249 event in Florida could lose their purses and bonuses if they publicly criticise the fight promotion's health and safety precautions for COVID-19, according to an event participation agreement seen by Reuters. With sporting events cancelled around the globe due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the UFC is staging three cards in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida. Lockdown spurs 11-year-old Brazilian to shatter skating record

The closure of schools in Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic gave 11-year-old prodigy Gui Khury plenty of time to perfect his skateboarding skills as he became the first person to land a 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp. More than two decades after Tony Hawk completed the first 900-degree turn, Khury shattered a long-standing record by flying off the top of a ramp and completing three full spins in the air before landing cleanly and skating off. The manoeuvre has long been one of the holy grails of skateboarding. St-Pierre to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020, the organization announced. St-Pierre, who is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, fought 22 times during a UFC career that spanned from January 2004 to November 2017. The 38-year-old Quebec native posted a 20-2 record in UFC and ended his career on a 13-fight win streak. Bundesliga could provide blueprint for NFL

The National Football League has time on its side as the sports world prepares to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and will use some it to observe German soccer's Bundesliga as a potential blueprint on how to deal with the outbreak. The NFL, which is due to kick off on Sept. 10 and has not yet seen its schedule affected by the novel coronavirus, is paying close attention to protocols other leagues, particularly the Bundesliga, are putting in place in a bid to restart play, according to a report in Newsday. Motor racing: British GP could go ahead despite quarantine restrictions

Formula One is working to put on a British Grand Prix in July even if the country imposes quarantine measures on visitors during the COVID-19 crisis, F1 sources said on Sunday. The Sun newspaper quoted a government source as saying there would be an exemption for sports, with Formula One and soccer teams free to travel from Britain and return without restriction once competition resumes.