Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann joins Hertha BSC supervisory board

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has joined the Bundesliga side Hertha BSC as a member of the supervisory board. Hertha have also confirmed that Marc Kosicke, an agent of coaches and executives in football who represents the likes of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and RB Salzburg boss Julian Nagelsmann, has joined up with the club.

"I was happy to accept Lars Windhorst's offer to work on the further development of Hertha BSC. I currently see this as one of the most interesting projects in football," Lehmann said. He was a regular feature in the German international team for a 10-year spell from 1998 to 2008 and was a member of the teams that were runners-up at the 2002 World Cup and also third at the 2006 competition.

Lehmann, meanwhile, has been retired from the professional game for eight years, though he returned for a one-off match for Arsenal in 2011 due to an injury crisis at the club. The coronavirus pandemic had brought all football leagues to a standstill. However, the German Football Association (DFL) announced that Bundesliga will resume from May 16, with Hertha set to tackle Hoffenheim on Saturday. They currently lie 13th in the league, six points clear of the relegation play-off spot. (ANI)