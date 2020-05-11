Left Menu
Working closely with UK government to resume cricket: ECB

11-05-2020
ECB logo Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it is working closely with the government to ensure safe resumption of the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced that the lockdown, which was enforced to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, will remain in place till at least June 1 in the UK.

The ECB has already suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1. "We are working closely with the government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play, and we look forward to sharing our plans as they progress," ECB said in a statement.

"ECB is aware of the government's announcement pertaining to the next steps of this crisis and we will continue to be led by their advice," it added. With Britain in lockdown, a three-Test series against the West Indies scheduled for June has been postponed. Pakistan is also due to visit later in a season which has now been delayed until July 1 at the earliest. The inaugural season of 'The Hundred', English cricket's new 100-balls-per-side format, has also been delayed until 2021.

"While our recommendation to suspend all forms of recreational cricket remains in place at present, everyone across the sport is hoping that we will see cricket played across England and Wales this summer," the statement said. ECB is expected to lose over 300 million pounds if the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the upcoming season from going ahead.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 41 lakh people and caused close to 3 lakh deaths worldwide. In the UK, more than 2 lakh people have been infected and over 31,000 deaths reported.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

