Sport-On this day... May 12

ON THIS DAY -- May 12 May 12, 1996

TENNIS - Switzerland's 15-year-old Martina Hingis holds up her runners-up trophy after losing her second ever title clash to Spain's Conchita Martinez in the Italian Open. It was a record fourth consecutive title in the tournament for world number three Martinez, who crushed Hingis' dreams of becoming its youngest ever winner.

"It wasn't backhands and forehands. My head was the biggest problem. I just couldn't keep concentration... I was already in the final and was happy with that," said Hingis, who was bidding for her first title since turning professional in 1994. May 12, 1998

ATHLETICS - World 100 metres champion Marion Jones crosses the finish line ahead of Savatheda Fynes of the Bahamas and Li Xuemei of China to emerge victorious at a meet in Chengdu in China's Sichuan province. Jones set a personal best of 10.71 seconds before a packed stadium, bettering her previous best of 10.76 set at the 1997 Athens world championships, to collect 30,000 Yuan ($4,241.36) in prize money.

May 12, 1999 SOCCER - Parma Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after his team scored a second goal during the UEFA Cup final against Olympique de Marseille in what was the first major European title clash to be played on Russian soil.

Parma won the tournament for the second time in five seasons crushing a Marseille side weakened by suspensions and injuries 3-0 at the Luzhniki Stadium. Goals from Hernan Crespo, Paolo Vanoli and Enrico Chiesa maintained the domination of Serie A clubs in the competition, with an eighth Italian success in 11 seasons since 1989.

May 12, 2002 FORMULA ONE - Michael Schumacher of Germany overtakes his Ferrari team mate Rubens Barrichello of Brazil shortly before the finish line at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

Ferrari ordered Barrichello to allow Schumacher through to win and he did so in the final few metres, sparking jeers from the crowd. The pair then switched places on the podium and Schumacher insisted Barrichello take the trophy. Schumacher, Barrichello and Ferrari were fined $1 million for their actions the following month but the German, cruising towards a record-equalling fifth world title after six wins in nine races, escaped any other sanction.

May 12, 2012 SOCCER - Fenerbahce supporters clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League encounter against arch-rivals Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul.

Galatasaray won the title for the 18th time after a 0-0 draw at Fenerbahce before home fans clashed with police, who had to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd as players fled to the locker rooms. Trouble continued outside the venue with supporters pelting a police vehicle with stones while local media reported that a 28-year-old man wearing a Galatasaray shirt was stabbed in the abdomen elsewhere in the country.

May 12, 2013 FORMULA ONE - Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso of Spain celebrates holding his national flag after winning the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya.

It was Alonso's first win in Barcelona since 2006 and he beat Finland's Kimi Raikkonen of Lotus into second place with Brazilian Felipe Massa finished third in the other Ferrari. The victory was the two-times champion Alonso's final triumph in Formula One.

May 12, 2018 SOCCER - Hamburg SV fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on to the pitch as riot police watch on at the end of the German Bundesliga clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Home fans were upset that former European champions Hamburg were set to be relegated for the first time, bringing an end to their record uninterrupted top-flight run since the Bundesliga began in 1963. VfL Wolfsburg's 4-1 victory over bottom club Cologne meant Hamburg's 2-1 victory on the day, which was interrupted for 15 minutes due to crowd trouble in stoppage-time, was in vain.

May 12, 2018 TENNIS - Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6(8-6) 4-6 6-3 in the final of the Madrid Open to become the first player to win the title for a third time.

Twice-Wimbledon winner Kvitova was forced out of action for more than five months the previous year after her racket hand was stabbed by a burglar who broke into her apartment in December 2016. She returned with a vengeance in 2018, winning titles in St Petersburg, Doha and Prague before making history in Madrid. She then defended her Birmingham crown in the grasscourt season.

May 12, 2019 SOCCER - Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate defending the Premier League title following a 4-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion.

City, who had clinched the League Cup earlier in the season, completed a unique domestic treble by winning the FA Cup final 6-0 against Watford the following weekend to become the first English team to achieve the feat. Belgian defender Kompany, who guided City to four league titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups, left Pep Guardiola's team at the end of the campaign to join Anderlecht as their player-manager.

May 12, 2019 FORMULA ONE - Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton roared back to the top of the world championship with a superb win as Mercedes' record start to a season stretched to a fifth straight one-two.

The 76th win of the five-times world champion's career, and third of the season, sent the Briton seven points clear of team mate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton went on to defend his title for the second year running after winning 11 out of the 21 races in the season.

