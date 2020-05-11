Sports highlights

The following are the top stories at 1710 hours: SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR Gambhir wants BCCI to play statesman; says India should tour Australia Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the BCCI should behave like a statesman amid the current crisis and he would have a lot more respect for the richest cricket body if the national team tours Australia later this year. SPO-FOOT-VIJAYAN-CHHETRI Vijayan asks young footballers to idolise Chhetri, follow his work ethic New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The legendary IM Vijayan has called on young and aspiring footballers to follow in the footsteps of national team skipper Sunil Chhetri, who according to him is a symbol of "dedication and resolve ". SPO-BAD-GOPICHAND Have more tournaments at one venue, do something radical to restart badminton: Gopichand to BWF By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) India's national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand wants BWF to come up with "radical" solutions to restart the sport smoothly in a post COVID-19 world, suggesting that conducting more tournaments at a single venue could be the way forward.

SPO-VIRUS-LIFT-LD RIJIJU Weightlifters request Rijiju to allow resumption of training, say social distancing possible in practice hall New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Country's top weightlifters, including former world champion Mirabai Chanu, on Monday requested Sports Minster Kiren Rijiju to allow resumption of training at the earliest, insisting that their practice hall is big enough to ensure social distancing. SPO-MINISTRY-RECOGNITION Ministry grants recognition to 54 NSFs till Sep 2020: PCI, rowing body left out New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Monday granted recognition to 54 national federations till September this year, continuing to leave out the governing bodies for paralympics and rowing from the list.

SPO-VIRUS-RIJIJU-CAMPS Training of elite athletes will resume once lockdown ends: Rijiju New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said training of elite athletes will resume after the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, urging sportspersons and stakeholders to be patient. SPO-CRI-WARNE-CAP It causes verbal diarrhoea: Warne slams Australian reverence for 'Baggy Green' Melbourne, May 11 (PTI) He has parted with it to raise money for bushfire relief but the legendary Shane Warne doesn't miss his 'Baggy Green' one bit, reiterating that the prized Australian Test cap evokes "verbal diarrhoea" among its admirers and he can never be one of them.

SPO-VIRUS-ECB Working closely with UK government to resume cricket: ECB London, May 11 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it is working closely with the government to ensure safe resumption of the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-HOCK-UDITA Using time to introspect on my game: women's hockey forward Udita Bengaluru, May 11 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team forward Udita is utilising the coronavirus-forced break to introspect on her game and identify the areas that require improvement.

SPO-CRI-BADRINATH Break offers a chance to reassess goals, invest on body and mind: Badrinath Chennai, May 11 (PTI) Former India batsman S Badrinath said the coronavirus-forced lockdown is a big challenge for sportspersons, including cricketers, but it also offers a chance to reassess goals and invest on their physical and mental well-being. SPO-CRI-PAK-ENG Pakistan could play more Tests in tour of England if it goes ahead Karachi, May 11 (PTI) Pakistan might play more Test matches during their tour of England if it goes ahead as scheduled in July after the West Indies pulled out of an assignment there in June owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.