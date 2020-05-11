Tua, Tom Brady top NFL jersey sales

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was drafted two weeks ago, but his No. 1 jersey already ranks at the top of the NFL's jersey sales ahead of another Florida newcomer. His aqua Dolphins home jersey is the top seller and the away white is second in jersey sales since the NFL draft last month.

Behind Tagovailoa is Tom Brady, the new quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He actually filled the third (pewter alternative vapor), fourth (white vapor), fifth (Buccaneers red) and sixth (red vapor) spots on the NFL sales list. Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski, acquired by the Buccaneers from the New England Patriots, is No. 7 on the list ahead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa was the fifth pick in the draft. He chose to wear No. 1 after the No. 13 he wore at Alabama -- retired by the Dolphins to honor Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino -- was unavailable. Second overall pick Chase Young's Washington Redskins jersey rates as the highest seller for a defensive player at No. 24 on the NFL's list.

--Field Level Media