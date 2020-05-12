Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackhawks-Kings, Wings-Wild matchups set in Gaming Challenge

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 09:05 IST
Blackhawks-Kings, Wings-Wild matchups set in Gaming Challenge

Chicago Blackhawks left winger Alex DeBrincat and center Drake Caggiula will oppose Los Angeles Kings centers Blake Lizotte and Michael Amadio on Thursday as part of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge. The Blackhawks-Kings matchup will air at 5 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Following the one-hour broadcast, Detroit Red Wings right winger Anthony Mantha and defenseman Madison Bowey will square off with Minnesota Wild left winger Jordan Greenway and goalie Devan Dubnyk in a series that will be available for viewing on NBC Sports' website, app and the YouTube channel. The online video-game event is in the middle of a four-week run, with action streamed on Thursdays and Saturdays. All 31 NHL teams will have representation, and Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle expansion team.

No standings are being compiled, as the games are designed strictly for entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. In connection with the event, the National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts are donating $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts.

DeBrincat, 22, has 18 goals and 27 assists in 70 games this season, while Caggiula, 25, has nine goals and six assists in 15 games. Lizotte, 22, had appeared in just one NHL game before this season. In 2019-20, he has six goals and 17 assists in 65 games. Amadio, 23, is in his third season, and he has matched his career high with six goals while contributing a career-best 10 assists in 68 games.

Mantha, 25, has played 43 games in 2019-20, logging 16 goals and 22 assists. Bowey, 25, has career bests in goals (three) and assists (14) in a career-high 53 games. Greenway, 23, has a personal-best 20 assists plus eight goals in 67 games this season. Dubnyk, a 34-year-old former All-Star, has a 12-15-2 record this season with a 3.35 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Liquor mafia attacks cop in MP's Tikamgarh, villagers came to rescue

An Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI was allegedly attacked by liquor mafias here on Monday. They also tried to kidnap him, however, he was rescued with the help of villagers. The incident took place while the officer was checking the suspicious ...

Premier League gets green light for June re-start

Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season as the government published a roadmap that could see the return of elite sport in England from June 1. As the 20 English top-flight clubs met for further talks on...

Panama to start reopening economy as coronavirus infection rates fall

Panama announced plans on Monday to begin a phased reopening this week of its economy, including e-commerce, mechanical workshops and fishing, after slowing the spread of coronavirus infections. The reopening will take place in six phases f...

Soccer-Newcastle's Rose slams plans to restart Premier League amid pandemic

The Premier League should not restart the season until the number of new novel coronavirus cases has dropped significantly as lives are at risk, Newcastle United defender Danny Rose said on Monday. Premier League clubs have been in discussi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020