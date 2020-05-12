Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I'm thinking about the worst outcome': Sterling on Premier League return

Manchester City's forward Raheem Sterling said that he keeps thinking about what the worst outcome could be if the Premier League returns before it is completely safe to do so.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 12-05-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 09:56 IST
'I'm thinking about the worst outcome': Sterling on Premier League return
Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling (Photo/ Manchester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's forward Raheem Sterling said that he keeps thinking about what the worst outcome could be if the Premier League returns before it is completely safe to do so. His remarks came as the top-level sport in the UK has been cleared to resume behind closed doors from June 1 at the earliest.

"The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it is not just for footballing reasons, it is safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees," Goal.com quoted Sterling as saying on his YouTube channel. "I do not know how that's going to work, but I feel like once that side of the people's safety and the players' safety is secured and their wellbeing is looked after then that's the right time to go back in. Until then, how can I say, I am not scared but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be," he added.

Organisers of the Premier League are currently making plans as to how to restart the suspended season. There is speculation that the rest of the competition might be played at neutral venues. The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the suspension of the league, Liverpool was just three wins away from securing the title. Currently, all European football leagues have come to a halt due to COVID-19.

However, German football competition, Bundesliga will be restarting its season this week. Bundesliga will resume from May 16, and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

'The Twilight Zone 2' to arrive in June

The second season of The Twilight Zone, hosted and narrated by writer-filmmaker Jordon Peele, will air on June 25, CBS All Access has announced. The show, which is a reboot of the timeless anthology series created by Rod Serling, has Peele ...

German Cup final rescheduled for July 4

The German Cup final, which was due to take place in Berlin on May 23, has been rescheduled for July 4 behind closed doors, it was announced. The German Football Association DFB said the semi-finals will take place on June 9 and 10. Holders...

Young Algerian tennis player wins support with emotional video

Ines Ibbou, a young Algerian tennis player who hit back at Dominic Thiem for saying he did not want to give money to lowly-ranked players, has drawn support from Venus Williams as well as her countrys government. Dear Dominic, Ibbou, who is...

ANALYSIS-Asia's pandemic stimulus may slow the demise of coal

Coal power plant construction will push ahead in Asia despite falling electricity demand and environmental concerns as policymakers prioritise boosting economies crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.Fossil fuel demand will plu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020