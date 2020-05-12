Raiders sign ex-Broncos RB Booker

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:49 IST
Adding to their running back depth, the Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent Devontae Booker on Monday. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Booker, 27, is familiar with the Raiders after spending the past four seasons with the division-rival Denver Broncos. Last year, he recorded just two carries for 9 yards, but he was a mainstay on special teams. Booker appeared in 45 percent of Denver's special team's snaps, up from 29 percent in 2017 and 28 percent in 2018.

His best season out of the offensive backfield came as a rookie in 2016 when Booker had 174 carries for 612 yards and four touchdowns, all career highs. Overall, in 61 NFL games (six starts), Booker has 289 carries for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns.

Denver selected Booker in the fourth round on the 2016 draft out of Utah. The Raiders cleared a roster spot for Booker by parting ways with Derrick Moncrief. The former Auburn and Oklahoma State linebacker made the Canadian Football League All-Star team last year while playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

