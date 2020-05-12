Motor racing-Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

Motor racing-Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 seasonReuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:31 IST
Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.
"This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best," said team principal Mattia Binotto in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebastian Vettel
- Ferrari
- Mattia Binotto
- Formula One