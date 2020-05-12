Left Menu
Development News Edition

Playing Test cricket is still the ultimate goal, says Adam Zampa

Australia legspinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday said that playing the longest format of the game is still the ultimate goal for him.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:36 IST
Playing Test cricket is still the ultimate goal, says Adam Zampa
Australia spinner Adam Zampa . Image Credit: ANI

Australia legspinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday said that playing the longest format of the game is still the ultimate goal for him. However, a call into the Australian Test lineup is not easy for Zampa as he has played just three Sheffield Shield matches in the last two seasons, managing to take just five wickets.

"For me playing Test cricket is still the ultimate goal. Over the last few years, it's probably really easy for people to pinpoint me as a white-ball bowler. I've played most of the white-ball games for Australia over the last few years so it's really limited my first-class opportunities so I really want to change people's perceptions," ESPNCricinfo quoted Zampa as saying. "I know my first-class record doesn't really speak for itself but over the last three years when I haven't really been playing first-class cricket I've really improved as a bowler, so I'm looking to still get that baggy green," he added.

Over the years, Zampa has cemented his place as the frontline spinner in the Australian ODI and T20I lineup. Zampa has said that he knows where he stands when it comes to selection in the Test line-up, saying he has not even had discussions about it with head coach Justin Langer.

"The exposure to red-ball cricket hasn't really been there and I guess with subcontinent tours, you have guys like Mitchell Swepson bowling really well and playing Shield cricket. You've got Ashton Agar who's got a little bit experience as well. Jon Holland has been good in first-class cricket over the last few years," Zampa said. "I don't really know what it's like to bowl on a spinning wicket in Shield cricket. The closest thing I've had to a spinning wicket is Adelaide Oval when it's green and thatchy and that limits the number of overs you bowl as well. I think there should be an emphasis put on it," he added.

Zampa was last seen in action in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in March this year. The spinner managed to take two wickets in the first ODI, however, after that match, the remaining two ODIs were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Sterlite Tech net profit slumps 50 pc to Rs 80 cr in Mar quarter

Data network solutions provider Sterlite Technologies Ltd STL on Tuesday posted over 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.3 crore for the March 2020 quarter, due to prolonged industry challenges and the COVID-19 crisi...

'Like death' - how 'Thrilla in Manila' changed Ali, Frazier forever

When Muhammad Ali survived 14 brutal rounds with Joe Frazier in the Thrilla in Manila 45 years ago, it wrote a page in boxing folklore but left both men forever diminished. Fought in the Philippines stifling daytime heat, with barely functi...

Indian-origin journalist faces ‘racist abuse’ while reporting on UK street

A 50-year-old man was produced before a UK court on Tuesday charged with threatening and abusive behaviour in relation to an Indian-origin reporter for the BBC facing racist abuse just before she was to go on air from Leicester city centre....

Public comment sought for mining COVID-19 code of practice

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is seeking public comment on a guideline for the compilation of a mandatory code of practice for the mitigation and management of COVID-19 in the mining sector. This is in compliance with the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020