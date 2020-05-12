Left Menu
Development News Edition

GM Iniyan to organise 'Chess Marathon' to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:50 IST
GM Iniyan to organise 'Chess Marathon' to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Grandmaster P Iniyan will be organising a 'Chess Marathon' from May 15 to 17 in an effort to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Several chess players including forrmer world champion Viswanathan Anand have taken part in online events in recent times to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The 17-year-old player from Erode in Tamil Nadu will take on several players in blitz games during the three-day event with the money collected going to the PM CARES Fund and the state Chief Minister's relief fund. He said the three-day event could be extended for a couple of days more if needed.

Iniyan will take on all the participants in this unique attempt. "I am hoping to have over 200 players in the event. I will also be analysing the games. It will be a challenge but I am ready for it and it will also be a test of my skills," Iniyan, who became the country's 61st GM in 2019, told PTI.

Asked what made him come up with the idea of organising such an event, Iniyan said after seeing what was going on due to coronavirus and so many people being affected, he thought of doing something for them. "It was tough to see so many people getting affected due to COVID-19 and I was keen to do something from my end. My father came up with the idea of a fund-raising event in which my chess skills would be put to use. Then we started working out the plan and keen to do our bit for a cause," he added.

The event would be held on an international playing portal, he said and added that anyone can join. The minimum donation to take part in the event is Rs 150 with no upper limit. Also, the participants would get a chance to get their games annotated by the GM himself. Though the break has put a halt to sporting action across the world and he is unable to participate in events, Iniyan continues to train online with his coach (K Visweswaran) and is working on his physical fitness too.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus has not halted Iranian oil production -oil minister

The coronavirus outbreak has not stopped oil production in Iran, the official IRNA news agency quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.The ministry has made strenuous efforts not to halt production in the oil industry while ...

Ahmedabad reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking total case count to 6,353 and fatalities to 421: Health official.

Ahmedabad reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking total case count to 6,353 and fatalities to 421 Health official....

Judges may hear cases from courtrooms via video conferencing from next week: SC

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that as part of a pilot project, the judges may come to courtrooms in the apex court premises from next week to hold judicial proceedings through video conferencing. The apex court has been holding proceedi...

Chandigarh Administrator reviews COVID-19 preparedness

Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and screening and medical testing facilities in the Union Territory. Singh held a meeting with senior state officials to discuss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020