Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine striker Besedin banned for Soviet space stimulant use

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:59 IST
Ukraine striker Besedin banned for Soviet space stimulant use

Dynamo Kiev's Ukraine forward Artem Besedin was banned on Tuesday for a year after failing a drugs test at a Europa League match, UEFA announced. The 24-year-old had in his system traces of the prohibited stimulant Fonturacetam, originally produced in 1983 to help astronauts from the former Soviet Union combat tiredness in space.

Besedin was tested after Dynamo's November 28 loss to Malmo in the Europa League group stage. The UEFA suspension runs until December 19 with the player opting not to appeal the sanction.

Besedin, who joined Dynamo in 2015, has 13 international caps to his name. AFP BS BS.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus has not halted Iranian oil production -oil minister

The coronavirus outbreak has not stopped oil production in Iran, the official IRNA news agency quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.The ministry has made strenuous efforts not to halt production in the oil industry while ...

Ahmedabad reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking total case count to 6,353 and fatalities to 421: Health official.

Ahmedabad reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking total case count to 6,353 and fatalities to 421 Health official....

Judges may hear cases from courtrooms via video conferencing from next week: SC

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that as part of a pilot project, the judges may come to courtrooms in the apex court premises from next week to hold judicial proceedings through video conferencing. The apex court has been holding proceedi...

Chandigarh Administrator reviews COVID-19 preparedness

Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and screening and medical testing facilities in the Union Territory. Singh held a meeting with senior state officials to discuss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020