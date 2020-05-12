Brady slams report of 'deteriorating relationship' with McDaniels

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:37 IST
Tom Brady emphatically denied a report that his "deteriorating relationship" with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels led to the decorated quarterback seeking perceived greener pastures in the offseason. Brady voiced his displeasure on Instagram with longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers' assertion that the quarterback was "worn out by Josh after all these years."

"Please stop this nonsense! Please be more responsible with reporting," Brady wrote while tagging McDaniels in his post with a heart. "19 years together and brothers for life." Brady and McDaniels were together on the Patriots for 16 of the past 19 seasons, with the latter serving as a personnel assistant (2001), defensive assistant (2002-03) and solely as a quarterbacks coach (2004-05) with the Patriots before adding the title of offensive coordinator in 2006.

McDaniels was the head coach of the Denver Broncos (2009-10) and also served a one-year stint as offensive coordinator of the then-St. Louis Rams before returning to the Patriots. Brady and McDaniels notably engaged in a sideline argument during a 2017 game against the Buffalo Bills, with the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback apologizing after the contest.

That said, McDaniels provided a glowing statement after Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via free agency this offseason. "I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady," McDaniels wrote. "He has made me a better coach and more importantly a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family. Yet at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection and championships. His work ethic and drive propelled our offense and our team to perform at the very highest level throughout his career. He represented all of us with class and integrity. We will miss his passion and intensity, his character and wisdom, and his preparation and diligence. I will miss all the meetings, FaceTimes, emails and texts in our pursuit of a good play. He always performed his best in the most critical times under the most significant pressure. I have never coached a tougher player in my career.

"Although I feel a great sadness knowing that he is leaving the Patriots, I am grateful for the years we were together and beyond blessed to call him my friend. He has made an indelible impact on my life and career and I will forever be in his debt. "He defined what it means to be a 'Patriot.' He is the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL. I wish him nothing but great happiness and success in all that he does. There will never be another Tom Brady."

Brady, 42, captured three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections during his 20 seasons in New England. Brady is second in NFL history in touchdown passes (541) and passing yards (74,571) to Saints quarterback Drew Brees. --Field Level Media

