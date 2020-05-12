Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Mercedes must consider Vettel's availability, says Wolff

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:51 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes must consider Vettel's availability, says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes must consider Sebastian Vettel's situation when deciding their 2021 lineup, team boss Toto Wolff said on Tuesday. Ferrari announced earlier that the four times world champion would be leaving Maranello when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

"Sebastian is a great driver, a major personality and an asset to any Formula One team," said Wolff, in quotes provided by Mercedes. The Austrian is currently in negotiations with six times world champion Lewis Hamilton over a new deal.

"When looking to the future, our first loyalty lies with the current Mercedes drivers but naturally we must take this development into consideration." Hamilton and Finland's Valtteri Bottas are out of contract with Mercedes at the end of the season and Wolff's comments will be noted by both.

Hamilton, 35, has been linked to Ferrari in media speculation, but the Briton has indicated he plans to stay with the team that has won the last six drivers' and constructors' titles. The mere fact Vettel is available could give Mercedes some useful ammunition when it comes to negotiating salaries at least.

Bottas finished runner-up last year and has been a solid team mate for Hamilton, who has enjoyed an easy relationship with the 30-year-old. That has been a complete contrast to Hamilton's near-feud with Nico Rosberg, his former German team mate who retired immediately after winning the 2016 title.

That went from friendly to near frozen as Mercedes, who had returned as a constructor in 2010 by buying the Brawn GP team, became more competitive. Hamilton himself replaced seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, who won five of his titles with Ferrari, in the lineup in 2013.

Mercedes also have Williams driver George Russell, the 2018 Formula Two champion, on a long-term contract as another contender.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

1,026 COVID-19 cases take Mumbai tally to 24,427; 53 more die

Maharashtra reported 1,026 newCOVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 24,427 on Tuesday, whilethe death toll rose to 921, a health department official saidWith 53 fresh deaths, 28 of them in Mumbai alone, thenumber offatalities shot up to 921, ...

Promise of future prosperity fades as austerity hits Saudis' pockets

Saudi Arabias austerity drive will squeeze a private sector vital to its plan to diversify away from oil and may cost its powerful crown prince some prestige as citizens see their spending power shrink. Several businessmen and economists sa...

Migration issue opens rift in Italy's coalition amid COVID-19 crisis

Italys coalition parties quarrelled on Tuesday over a move to grant permits to irregular migrants working in farms and as carers, in a row that delayed the approval of a stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit economy. The anti-establishme...

Thai social entrepreneurs helping ex-cons and farmers call for coronavirus cash

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, May 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Poonchai Chitanuntavitayas Bangkok clinic, which employs vulnerable Thai women as masseuses, reopened this month with staff wearing masks to protect against the new corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020