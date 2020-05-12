Colts sign fifth-round OL Pinter

The Indianapolis Colts signed the first member of their nine-player draft class by inking offensive lineman Danny Pinter to a contract, the team announced Tuesday. Pinter, who was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of April's draft, is projected to play as a guard after earning a First Team All-Mid-American Conference selection last year with Ball State.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Pinter began his collegiate career as a tight end before moving to right tackle after two seasons. Pinter likely will be in backup role in Indianapolis, which boasts two-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski as starters.

--Field Level Media