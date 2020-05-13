Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix to make movie on USA's 1999 Women's World Cup-winning team

Video streaming platform Netflix has announced that it will make a feature film about the 1999 US women's national team (USWNT), which won the World Cup on home soil.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 09:57 IST
Netflix to make movie on USA's 1999 Women's World Cup-winning team
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Video streaming platform Netflix has announced that it will make a feature film about the 1999 US women's national team (USWNT), which won the World Cup on home soil. The streaming giant has acquired the rights to Jere Longman's book, "The Girls of Summer: The US Women's Soccer Team and How It Changed The World." Liza Chasin (Darkest Hour, Baby Driver, Love Actually) will produce the movie, along with Hayley Stool and Ross Greenburg, Goal.com reported.

President and CEO of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Marla Messing, Jill Mazursky, and Krista Smith will serve as executive producers. With packed stadiums for the home side all over the country, the 1999 Women's World Cup is seen as a transformative moment in the history of women's game.

The final of the tournament was played between US and China at the Rose Bowl in Southern California with the hosts emerging as an ultimate champion in a penalty shootout. The World Cup win was the USWNT's second after they also took home the inaugural event in 1991. The team went on to win two more World Cups, in 2015 and 2019.

"Watching the USA team that summer made me forget I had no money and little more than a dream to feed me," said Tendo Nagenda, vice president of Netflix Films. "That team, that goal, and Brandi Chastain's unforgettable reaction - in which she ripped off her shirt and dropped to her knees in astonishment - made me believe I could do anything, and do it my way," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

What expert says on whether Vegans are immune to COVID-19

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19 There is no proof at the moment, says prominent health expert and President of the Public Health Foundation of India, Professor K Srinath Reddy. Even Vegetarians have been affected because this is a virus whic...

ABN Amro swings to Q1 loss, sees higher provisions on pandemic hit

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros 428 million, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The first-quarter loss comp...

LinkedIn brings virtual events to connect communities online

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies to stay connected and strengthen relationships with their online communities ...

Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020