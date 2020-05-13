Left Menu
Development News Edition

From medals to pedals: Japan Olympic fencer turns to food delivery

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:47 IST
From medals to pedals: Japan Olympic fencer turns to food delivery

With the Olympics postponed due to the coronavirus, top Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has swapped his metal mask and foil for a bike and backpack as a Tokyo UberEats deliveryman. The 29-year-old, who won silver in the team foil at the 2012 London Olympics and was itching to compete in a home Games, says the job keeps him in shape physically and mentally -- and brings in much-needed cash.

"I started this for two reasons -- to save money for travelling (to future competitions) and to keep myself in physical shape," he told AFP. "I see how much I am earning on the phone, but the number is not just money for me. It's a score to keep me going." Japanese media have depicted Miyake as a poor amateur struggling to make ends meet but he himself asked for his three corporate sponsorships to be put on hold -- even if that means living off savings.

Like most of the world's top athletes, he is in limbo as the virus forces competitions to be cancelled and plays havoc with training schedules. "I don't know when I can resume training or when the next tournament will take place. I don't even know if I can keep up my mental condition or motivation for another year," he said.

"No one knows how the qualification process will go. Pretending everything is OK for the competition is simply irresponsible." In the meantime, he is happy criss-crossing the vast Japanese capital with bike and smartphone, joining a growing legion of Uber delivery staff in demand during the pandemic. "When I get orders in the hilly Akasaka, Roppongi (downtown) district, it becomes good training," he smiles.

- 'What do I live for?' - ========================= The unprecedented postponement of the Olympics hit Miyake hard, as he was enjoying a purple patch in his career. After missing out on the Rio 2016 Olympics, Miyake came 13th in last year's World Fencing Championships -- the highest-ranked Japanese fencer at the competition.

The International Olympics Committee has set the new date for the Olympics on July 23, 2021. But with no vaccine available for the coronavirus that has killed nearly 300,000 worldwide, even that hangs in the balance.

Miyake said the Japanese fencing team heard about the postponement the day after arriving in the United States for one of the final Olympic qualifying events. With his diary suddenly free of training and competition, he said he spent the month of April agonising over what to do before hitting on the Uber idea.

"Sports and culture inevitably come second when people have to survive a crisis," he said. "Is the Olympics really needed in the first place? Then what do I live for if not for the sport? That is what I kept thinking." - 'I love fencing' - ==================== However, the new and temporary career delivering food in Tokyo has given the fencer a new drive to succeed.

"The most immediate objective for me is to be able to start training smoothly" once the emergency is lifted, he said. "I need to be ready physically and financially for the moment. That is my biggest mission now." But not all athletes may cope mentally with surviving another "nerve-wracking" pre-Olympic year, he said.

"It's like finally getting to the end of a 42-kilometre marathon and then being told you have to keep going." As a child, Miyake practised his attacks on every wall of his house -- and he said his passion for the sport was what was driving him now. "I love fencing. I want to be able to travel for matches and compete in the Olympics. That is the only reason I am doing this."

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

On this day, West Indies successfully chased highest total in Test cricket

On this day in 2003, West Indies under the captaincy of Brian Lara chased down the highest total in the history of the game against Australia at Antigua Recreation Ground, St Johns, Antigua. In the final game of the four-match series, the h...

What expert says on whether Vegans are immune to COVID-19

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19 There is no proof at the moment, says prominent health expert and President of the Public Health Foundation of India, Professor K Srinath Reddy. Even Vegetarians have been affected because this is a virus whic...

ABN Amro swings to Q1 loss, sees higher provisions on pandemic hit

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros 428 million, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The first-quarter loss comp...

LinkedIn brings virtual events to connect communities online

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies to stay connected and strengthen relationships with their online communities ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020