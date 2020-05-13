Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr remains critical

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:35 IST
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr remains critical

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr endured a "number of cardiac events" and remained in a critical state on Wednesday at a hospital here as he battled bronchial pneumonia. According to hospital sources, Balbir Sr had "a number of cardiac events late in the night (on Tuesday)" after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. "The doctors at the Fortis Hospital at Mohali, where Balbir Sr is admitted are doing their best," sources said.

The 95-year-old triple Olympic gold-medallist was hospitalised on Friday evening with high fever and continues to be on ventilator. On Tuesday evening, his grandson Kabir issued a medical update, stating that the hockey stalwart continues to be critical.

"Nanaji was admitted on Friday, 8th May in a very serious multi-organ affected state. His condition had improved slightly but was and is still critical now…he continues to be on ventilator assistance," Kabir had said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also wished the legend a speedy recovery.

"Saddened to know that @BalbirSenior Ji had a heart attack today and is in ICU now in a critical state. Praying for your speedy recovery, sir," the CM tweeted on Tuesday. In January last year, Balbir Sr was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

One of the country's tallest athletes, Balbir Sr is the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across the modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. Balbir Sr was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957 and was also the manager of India's only World Cup-winning team in 1975..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney

A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home. Attorney Ben Crump has represented the families of other high-profile black shooting vi...

At 10% of GDP, Modi's Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan ranks among biggest in world

Prime Minister Narendra Modis pledge of a total spending of Rs 20 lakh crore to weather the fallout of coronavirus pandemic is among the largest economic stimulus package announced by nations around the world. Modis Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhi...

Centurion Law Group becomes signatory to 'Equal by 30' campaign

Centurion Law Group httpsCenturionLG.com has become a signatory to the Equal by 30 Campaign, which calls for private and public sector commitments to further equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy ...

FOREX-Dollar drifts as Fed's Powell seen wading into negative rates debate

The dollar steadied below a three-week high on Wednesday as investors waited for a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after U.S. President Donald Trump called for the introduction of negative interest rates. Although some U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020