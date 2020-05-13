Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-contact sport shooting can open up facilities sooner than other disciplines: Gagan Narang

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:45 IST
Non-contact sport shooting can open up facilities sooner than other disciplines: Gagan Narang

Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang feels shooting has a realistic chance of opening up its outdoor training facilities sooner than other disciplines as it is a non-contact sport with shooters in possession of their equipment at all times. But that is only after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the social distancing norms are strictly followed, he added.

"Shooting can be among the first few sports to open up the facilities as it is a non-contact sport with the shooters having their individual equipments," London Olympics medallist Narang told PTI. "Social distancing can be followed in shooting ranges as there is a minimum gap of 1m to 1.50m between two competitors in the 10m range and 1.25m in 50m range.

"Between two stations in the shotgun range, there is enough gap to maintain social distancing," the multiple world cup gold medallist said. Acting on the requests of athletes housed in NIS Patiala and Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre in Bangalore to resume outdoor training in a phased manner, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday assured them that he will take up the matter with the ministry of home affairs and health.

Rijiju has also said that a committee has been formed to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for athletes, coaches and other staff to be followed once outdoor training resumes amid the pandemic. Narang reiterated that he is only speaking about resumption of training and not hosting or competing in tournaments.

The decorated rifleman cited, as example, resumption of training in his sport in a few European countries. "In one or two places in India too, it has opened I have heard. As regards European countries, I don't know if they are divided into zones, but some of them have opened up the ranges keeping social distancing in mind.

"Following social distancing, I am sure shooting is one of the sports that can be opened up." The 37-year-old rifle ace, who runs the Gun For Glory (GFG) shooting academy under the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), is helping his coaches train the aspiring shooters through the virtual medium. He also liked the idea of having international online shooting championships, an initiative of former India rifle shooter Shimon Sharif.

"This is the best possible solution under the current pandemic circumstances to keep the shooters active, range ready, competition ready, keep their skills up and sharp and try and keep them engaged with the love of their life which is shooting," said Narang of the initiative..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney

A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home. Attorney Ben Crump has represented the families of other high-profile black shooting vi...

At 10% of GDP, Modi's Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan ranks among biggest in world

Prime Minister Narendra Modis pledge of a total spending of Rs 20 lakh crore to weather the fallout of coronavirus pandemic is among the largest economic stimulus package announced by nations around the world. Modis Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhi...

Centurion Law Group becomes signatory to 'Equal by 30' campaign

Centurion Law Group httpsCenturionLG.com has become a signatory to the Equal by 30 Campaign, which calls for private and public sector commitments to further equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy ...

FOREX-Dollar drifts as Fed's Powell seen wading into negative rates debate

The dollar steadied below a three-week high on Wednesday as investors waited for a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after U.S. President Donald Trump called for the introduction of negative interest rates. Although some U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020