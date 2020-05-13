Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confident of Nepal playing in top-flight soon: Delhi Capitals' Lamichhane

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:15 IST
Confident of Nepal playing in top-flight soon: Delhi Capitals' Lamichhane

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, the most well-known cricketer from Nepal, says he "can see the hunger" in the eyes of his compatriots to emulate him and help the country play in the top-flight soon. Lamichhane is the only player from Nepal to have played in the IPL and believes that his national team has set its sight on playing top-level cricket.

"I can see the hunger in each and every player in Nepal. I know we all want to achieve big things and get Nepal to a level where we are able to play the likes of India. "I'm confident we can do that very soon, the key will be to keep learning and keep working hard," he said. Lamichhane, who made his IPL debut two years ago, spoke about his experience of playing in the glitzy cash-rich league during an Instagram live session with the Delhi Capitals franchise.

The 19-year-old has been regarded as a T20 specialist around the world and has already played in various leagues at such a young age. "I used to travel 20kms away every day to train while I was living with my sister. I was only 15 when I got to know one day that our national team coach will be coming to our academy. I was really excited just to see him, I wasn't really thinking about bowling in front of him," said Lamichhane. "I have in fact developed a lot since then, I have played in almost all the leagues across the world, and I find myself really fortunate. Delhi Capitals also picked me up in 2018, and since then I've learned so much from my teammates and coaches here, so I can't wait to be back again," he expressed.

Mentored by Australian great Michael Clarke, he also spoke about the 2019 season with Delhi Capitals, when he picked up eight wickets in six matches. "I think the best part about our team was that whoever got the chance, they proved themselves on the field. I feel the kind of class and skill that everybody showed last year was really a big boost for us.

"You could see there were massive improvements from 2018 to 2019, and we were all looking forward to the 2020 season with a few new names also potentially giving us a good chance at winning the trophy this time." Lamichhane, who idolizes Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne, added that he has been helped by head coach Ricky Ponting since joining the franchise. "I have always been so grateful to the coaching staff, especially Ricky, because they always put their 100 percent into everything. "Ricky has been a great mentor for me – he has put great faith in me, and I am happy that I have been able to pay him back through my performances on the field." The leg spinner also added that he believes skipper Shreyas Iyer, teammates Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have "always been very supportive" and have "helped in feeling at home at Delhi Capitals." PTI AH AH ATK ATK

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Family of woman killed by police hires civil rights attorney

A prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney has been hired by the family of a black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home. Attorney Ben Crump has represented the families of other high-profile black shooting vi...

At 10% of GDP, Modi's Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan ranks among biggest in world

Prime Minister Narendra Modis pledge of a total spending of Rs 20 lakh crore to weather the fallout of coronavirus pandemic is among the largest economic stimulus package announced by nations around the world. Modis Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhi...

Centurion Law Group becomes signatory to 'Equal by 30' campaign

Centurion Law Group httpsCenturionLG.com has become a signatory to the Equal by 30 Campaign, which calls for private and public sector commitments to further equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy ...

FOREX-Dollar drifts as Fed's Powell seen wading into negative rates debate

The dollar steadied below a three-week high on Wednesday as investors waited for a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after U.S. President Donald Trump called for the introduction of negative interest rates. Although some U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020