Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow individual training in small groups: Hockey players' suggestion to Sports Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:23 IST
Allow individual training in small groups: Hockey players' suggestion to Sports Minister

Fine-tuning individual skills and training in small groups could be the new norm for India's hockey players once the Sports Ministry decides to resume training of athletes across the country. Devoid of on-field action for more than one-and-half months due to the coronavirus-forced national lockdown, the Indian men and women hockey team players are desperate to return to the turf and hinted that they would be suggesting Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to resume training in small groups keeping social distancing norms in mind.

Rijiju has been conducting a series of online sessions with athletes of various sporting disciplines to get their feedback on resumption of on-field training and will be interacting with the hockey players on Thursday. "It is an unprecedented situation which we never expected in our life. We have been stuck in our rooms (at SAI centre in Bengaluru) since the start of lockdown but the good thing is that we have all facilities here to keep our body in good shape," a senior member of the men's hockey team told PTI. "We have an online meeting with the Sports Minister tomorrow where we will suggest him to start individual training in the ground like working on individuals skills, shooting, 3D skills. "We can start practicing individually or say in a group of five with a trainer by following all safety norms like, wearing masks and social distancing etc because the ground in Bengaluru is very big," he added.

A member of the women's team agreed with her male counterpart and said with the Tokyo Olympics postponed by a year, a full throttle training can be avoided for the time being as it will take some time for international hockey to resume. "Physically, we are maintaining our best shape but we are missing on-field training. We have never been away from the field for such a long time," the player said on condition of anonymity.

"We have been doing exercises at our rooms and have been doing gym sessions in a group of two by maintaining social distancing. We can avoid body contacts by doing away with tackling at present during training," the player said. Both the Indian men and women teams are stuck in SAI South Centre in Bengaluru since the start of the lockdown on March 25. "We have been doing individual exercises at room besides gym sessions in a group of 2 players only," the player said.

"Coaches are continuously giving us inputs through online, calls and whenever we meet them personally...so everything is going on fine but we can't wait to resume training." Training has been suspended across Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres since mid-March to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is currently witnessing the third phase of lockdown, which ends on May 17 but Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a fourth phase of lockdown with new norms and rules, which are yet to be made public..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fear of coronavirus second wave stalks stock markets

Global stocks fell on Wednesday as fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections gripped financial markets.Investors, many facing steep losses caused by the pandemic-driven shakeout in assets over the past few months, have also had ...

Vande Bharat Mission: 141 Indians stranded in US reach Chennai

As many as 141 Indian nationals stranded in the US arrived here on Wednesday by an Air India Express flight, officials said. The Indian nationals arrived this morning from Chicago via Mumbai.Following completion of Immigration and Customs f...

Gauteng Premier satisfied with level of compliance with lockdown regulations

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the level of adherence of lockdown regulations at one of the many malls in Pretoria.Accompanied by his executive, the Premier visited Soshanguve Crossing Mall, on Wednes...

Chinese lab boosts Serbia's coronavirus testing capacity

A Chinese-built state-of-the-art laboratory is helping to nearly double Serbias testing capacity for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the latest example of close ties between Belgrade and Beijing.The Huo-Yun Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020