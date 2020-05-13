Left Menu
Rugby-Bulls add veteran wing to roster as they strengthen squad

13-05-2020
Former Springbok wing Gio Aplon has been offered a chance to return to Super Rugby at the age of 37 as new Bulls coach Jake White on Wednesday added a second signing to his squad since taking over in March. Aplon, who was the last playing in Japan, joins fellow former South African international Marcel van der Merwe at the Pretoria-based team, who are expected to make several more signings as White stamps his mark on the side

Aplon, who earned 17 Bok caps between 2010 and 2012, played under the 2007 World Cup-winning coach when the pair were at French club Montpellier. "Coach Jake has an amazing vision and plan for the team, and I am just honored that he wants me as part of it," Aplon said in a statement released by the Bulls on Wednesday.

Prop Van der Merwe, 28, has been at Toulon for the last five years. He has won seven test caps Rugby in South Africa, suspended since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is not expected to restart before August, when a six-team tournament is likely to replace the rest of the Super Rugby season, followed by the domestic Currie Cup.

