WR Hilton expresses desire to end career with Colts

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 05:47 IST
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wants to finish his NFL career as a one-team player. Hilton, who has played eight seasons in Indianapolis, said Wednesday that he hopes to sign one more contract with the Colts before retiring. The 30-year-old veteran is heading into the final year of a five-year, $65 million deal.

Speaking on a video conference call, Hilton said, "I want to be a Colt for life. ... Whenever things pick back up (following the coronavirus pandemic), hopefully we can get something done. ... I want to be here." Hilton laid out a rough outline for the remainder of his playing career.

"Whatever I sign for my next contract, that'll be when I hang it up," he said. "Whether it's two years, three years, four years, whatever it is, whatever I sign for my next contract, that'll be it for me." Hilton is set to make $14.54 million this year following a season in which he appeared in a career-low 10 games due to injuries. Correspondingly, Hilton's reception total (45) and receiving-yardage total (501) were career lows, and he matched his second-lowest total with five touchdown catches.

"I kind of let my teammates down last year being hurt, being injured, things you really can't control," Hilton said. "It's not like you're playing Madden and cutting injuries off. ... I'm working out twice a day, so I don't let my teammates down. My motivation is to getting back to where I was, and that's getting back on top of the game." Hilton was a Pro Bowl performer every year from 2014 to 2017, missing just one game in that span while averaging 75 catches for 1,221 yards and 5.5 touchdowns. He led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016.

"My work speaks for itself," Hilton said. "When I'm out there, I know what I can do. These last two years I've been a little banged up. "This year, if they want me to prove it, I'll prove it. But I think everybody would want me here. I want to be here."

