Bundesliga: Dortmund mayor urges fans to not gather outside stadium

Borussia Dortmund fans have been asked not to gather around the stadium on May 16 when the team resumes its Bundesliga season against rivals Schalke.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 14-05-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 09:53 IST
Bundesliga Logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will now resume behind closed doors from May 16.

The city's mayor Ullrich Sierau has asked the supporters not travel to the stadium and avoid actions that can risk the further spread of the virus. "Football fans have to protect themselves and everyone else and not meet in groups to watch the derby. They are not allowed to go to the stadium and should not," Goal.com quoted Sierau as saying.

"There is still a ban on contact in the city centre. In these times, the solidarity of football fans with one another and with the team should be shown by respecting the restrictions, remaining prudent, and not leaving the field to the virus, otherwise, they or others can maybe never watch a derby again," he added. The mayor has asked the fans to stay at home to watch the football matches and not head out to restaurants and pubs to have a collective viewing experience.

"There shouldn't be a goal celebration as we normally know it in the restaurant and in the outside areas. You should keep your distance - even if it is difficult," Sierau said. "So we'd rather all stay at home in a small, family environment and look forward to a hopefully exciting derby there! The 'zero' has to be there - not only in terms of the game result for Schalke on the pitch, but also with the new infections," he added.

On May 7, the German Football Association had confirmed that domestic competition Bundesliga would resume its season from May 16. Six games will be taking place on May 16, with Borussia Dortmund also slated to take on Schalke.

The final matchday of the 2019-20 campaign is scheduled for the weekend of June 27-28. This decision was taken by the German Football Association as it got the green light from the German government to go ahead with resuming Bundesliga.

However, the tournament has been asked to follow the coronavirus protocols, and it will see stadiums introduce biological controls similar to those required by medical facilities. The matches will be held without fans and under strict safety conditions, including frequent testing of players, coaches, referees, and support staff. To make things a little easier for teams when football resumes, the International Football Association Board (The IFAB), in the light of coronavirus pandemic, has also agreed to introduce a temporary amendment, allowing for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team.

"For competitions which have either started or are intended to start, but are scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2020, the IFAB has approved FIFA's proposal to introduce a temporary amendment to Law 3 - The Players, which will allow for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team. However, to avoid disruption to the game, each team will only have three opportunities to make substitutions; substitutions may also be made at half-time," the FIFA said in a statement. (ANI)

