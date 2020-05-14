Left Menu
Motor racing-Sainz joining Ferrari in 2021 as Vettel's replacement

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:08 IST
Motor racing-Sainz joining Ferrari in 2021 as Vettel's replacement
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will race for Ferrari in 2021 and 2022 as a replacement for four times world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles Leclerc, the Italian Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday. Sainz, 25, has been at McLaren since last year and Ferrari will be his fourth team after his 2015 debut with Italy-based Toro Rosso. His father and namesake is a two-times world rally champion.

"With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family," said team principal Mattia Binotto.

