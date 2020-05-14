Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adidas launches online challenge in support of COVID-19 response fund for WHO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:30 IST
Adidas launches online challenge in support of COVID-19 response fund for WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@adidas)

Sportswear giant Adidas on Thursday launched the #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge -- a virtual sporting event for athletes to unite and help the COVID-19 response fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO). Running globally from May 29 to June 7, Adidas will donate USD 1 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO for every hour of tracked activity. The company's goal is to reach one million hours.

The challenge involves collaboration between multiple activity tracking apps such as Garmin, Zwift, Polar, and Suunto. It will also involve an extended selection of guided workouts led by top Indian sportspersons such as cricketer Rohit Sharma, sprinter Hima Das, boxers Nikhat Zareen and Simranjit Kaur.

Manish Sapra, senior marketing director at Adidas, said: "It is our endeavor to provide tangible ways for consumers to keep active during these testing times. "Regardless of circumstance, what unites us all is our drive to do good, feel connected to each other as one team, and most importantly, to say thank you to the essential workers who were there for us in times of need.

"This is our chance to be there for those who kept us moving." This challenge is the latest in Adidas' collaboration-orientated response to keep its communities healthy, active, and connected amid the pandemic.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia to recover $107.3 mln after settling 1MDB case against 'Wolf of Wall St' producer

Prosecutors dropped money-laundering charges against Riza Aziz - a Hollywood producer and the stepson of Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak - on Thursday after a deal that officials said included the recovery of 107.3 million of ov...

Gujarat to implement sensor-based delivery monitoring system in rural water sector

Gujarat is all set to implement a sensor-based service delivery monitoring system in rural drinking water sector under the Jal Jeevan Mission JJM. The pilot is already underway in two districts of the state so as to monitor the functionalit...

'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown, draft guidelines issued

Work from home may become a new normal post-lockdown for government employees to ensure social distancing norms till the coronavirus pandemic is checked. Draft guidelines in this regard have been circulated by the Personnel Ministry to all ...

Will ensure screams of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the screams of migrant workers reach the government and described them as the ones carrying the countrys flagThere is dense darkness and these are difficult times, hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020