Kenya Rugby to host interactive training and education session on May 15

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU.co.ke) will host an interactive training and education session on Friday 15 May 2020.

This is the third in a series of webinars that have been organized by the KRU as it strives to continue with its training and education activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen sports grind to halt in many corners of the world, Kenya included.

This webinar, which targets coaches from the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship and Nationwide leagues will focus on defensive skills and tactics and will be conducted by Pine Pienaar, Defense Coach at South African Super Rugby franchise Blue Bulls.

Pienaar CV

Head coach Cheetahs Vodacom Cup 2008-2010

Head coach Blue Bulls Currie Cup 2011-2013

Defence coach Bulls Super rugby 2013-2017

Defence coach Bulls Super rugby 2019-

(With Inputs from APO)