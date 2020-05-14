Kenya Rugby to host interactive training and education session on May 15
The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU.co.ke) will host an interactive training and education session on Friday 15 May 2020.
This webinar, which targets coaches from the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship and Nationwide leagues will focus on defensive skills and tactics and will be conducted by Pine Pienaar, Defense Coach at South African Super Rugby franchise Blue Bulls.
Pienaar CV
Head coach Cheetahs Vodacom Cup 2008-2010
Head coach Blue Bulls Currie Cup 2011-2013
Defence coach Bulls Super rugby 2013-2017
Defence coach Bulls Super rugby 2019-
