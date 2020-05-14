Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian shuttler says sport ministry full of corrupt 'rats'

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:43 IST
Indonesian shuttler says sport ministry full of corrupt 'rats'

An Indonesian badminton legend has claimed the Southeast Asian nation's sports ministry is full of corrupt "rats", after admitting his own role in a bribery case. "No matter who the minister is, it'll be the same," retired Olympic gold medallist Taufik Hidayat said in a YouTube interview this week.

"Half the building should be destroyed because there are so many rats inside." The 38-year-old's comments came after he testified in court last week that he delivered one billion rupiah ($67,000) to the personal assistant of former youth and sports minister Imam Nahrawi, who is on trial for corruption. Hidayat, who denied knowing the money was a bribe, claimed that it was common for ministry officials to embezzle funds through sports programmes.

But he acknowledged that he had no concrete evidence to back up the claims. The youth and sports ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

However, local media quoted Youth and Sports Ministry secretary Gatot S. Dewa Broto as saying that the claims were unfounded. "We just need to prove (that he's wrong) by doing our work," Broto reportedly said.

Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission said Hidayat should file a formal complaint outlining his claims. The archipelago of more than 260 million is riddled with corruption at all levels of society and its parliament is widely viewed as one of its most graft-hit institutions. AFP PDS PDS

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy launches blood tests to investigate who has had COVID-19

Italy will start testing a representative sample of 150,000 people in 2,000 cities next week to understand the extent of its COVID-19 epidemic, the head of the governments scientific committee told parliament on Thursday. Italy has had more...

Taps run dry in Kenya's capital as coronavirus spreads

Rachel Wanjiru was already struggling to get enough water to wash her childrens hands during the coronavirus lockdown - then a landslide knocked out the supply near her home in Nairobis Kangemi slum.Heavy rains swept away the main water pip...

Italian Olympic chief '99 percent' sure of June Serie A restart

The president of the Italian Olympic Committee CONI said on Thursday that he is 99 percent sure that the Serie A season will restart next month following its coronavirus-enforced suspension. From one to 100, what do I think the chances are ...

Yemen warring parties make 'significant progress' on truce - U.N.

The warring parties in Yemen have made significant progress toward agreeing a ceasefire, U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Thursday.Griffiths made a renewed push for a truce in Yemen after a call by U.N. Secreta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020