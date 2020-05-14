Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: World champion Carlsen unveils online series; Hospital stint gives rower Swann new perspective and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: World champion Carlsen unveils online series; Hospital stint gives rower Swann new perspective and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chess: World champion Carlsen unveils online series

World champion Magnus Carlsen unveiled a series of online chess tournaments with $1 million prize money on Thursday having opted out of a competition held by the game's governing body this month. The Norwegian was absent when the World Chess Federation (FIDE) held an online Nations Cup between Russia, United States, Europe, China, India, and the Rest of the World team.

Olympics: Hospital stint gives rower Swann new perspective

British rower Polly Swann had been preparing for the Tokyo Olympics when the Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she has since traded the boat for the even higher stakes of a hospital ward. A silver-medallist at the 2016 Olympics in the women's eights, Swann qualified as a doctor in 2019 before resuming her rowing career but has returned to the medical profession at a time when hospitals are under immense pressure.

Olympics: IOC expects costs of up to $800 mln for delayed Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee expects to bear costs of up to $800 million for its part in the organization of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now due to be staged next year, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. In March, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government decided to delay the Games, which were due to start this July, for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 300,000 people worldwide.

Motor racing: Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

The talk was of luring six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari but in the end, it was Carlos Sainz, a driver yet to win anything in Formula One, who signed on the dotted line. The 25-year-old was confirmed on Thursday on a two-year deal as the replacement for four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel when the German departs the Italian team at the end of the year.

Rays' Snell: Will sit out before playing for less in '20

Blake Snell is unwilling to take less money to play in a high-risk environment this season. The Tampa Bay Rays' left-hander said on his Twitch channel that the scenario MLB presents for returning next month "would not be worth it" if owners plan to reduce player salaries.

Bundesliga to use five subs, relegation confirmed

Bundesliga teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match when it restarts on Saturday after the coronavirus stoppage, while teams will be relegated provided the season is completed, the German Football League (DFL) said on Thursday. Short-term venue changes will also be permitted if health reasons dictate such a need and the season will continue beyond its re-scheduled finish date of June 30 and into July if necessary, the DFL said following a general assembly.

Italy's Palio horse race canceled because of coronavirus

The Palio of Siena often described as the toughest horse race in the world, will not be run this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor of the Tuscan city said on Thursday. The bareback race, where riders and horses have to charge three times around Siena's main, mediaeval square, is held twice a year, on July 2 and Aug. 16.

Motor racing: Sainz and Ricciardo make their moves for 2021

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will make a dream move to Ferrari next year, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo replacing him at McLaren, as Formula One's driver carousel took another big twirl on Thursday with the 2020 season yet to start. Ferrari said 25-year-old Sainz, who replaces four times world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside young Monegasque Charles Leclerc at the sport's most glamorous team, had signed for 2021 and 2022.

Soccer: Roma coach struggles to imagine football without hugs

If there is one thing that AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is really going to miss when Serie A eventually re-starts after the coronavirus pandemic, it is a good hug. In an emotional letter published on the club website, the Portuguese described the importance of the hug in the dressing-room, reminisced on some of the favorite hugs of his career, and named the best hugger in the game.

Golf: Quail Hollow Club to host PGA Championship in 2025

The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the PGA Championship in 2025 for just the second time, the PGA of America said in a statement on Thursday. Quail Hollow, which was founded in 1959, hosted its first major in 2017 and is set to become the first golf course in North Carolina to host multiple PGA Championships.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senator Burr steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades

U.S. Senator Richard Burr will step aside as chairman of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI seized his mobile telephone in a major escalation of a probe of his stock trades before the downturn sparked by the coronaviru...

COVID-19 lockdown: Manipur cop extends exemplary service, wins people's hearts

Maibam Khogen Singh, officer-in-charge of Kangpokpi police station in Manipur, is living to his professional ethics of serving the people regardless of class, race or status amid COVID-19 lockdown. The police officer has earned admiration a...

Venezuela scientists face government backlash for research predicting surge in COVID-19 cases

A powerful Venezuelan official is seeking an investigation of the nations academy of scientists for publishing research that questioned official figures on coronavirus cases and estimated the pandemic may hit the country hard in the coming ...

US STOCKS-S&P gains as investors juggle pandemic fears with recovery prospects

The SP edged higher on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of additional stimulus and states reopening for business against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump about U.S.-China trade negotiations and dire warnings from a wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020