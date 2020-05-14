Sports News Roundup: World champion Carlsen unveils online series; Hospital stint gives rower Swann new perspective and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chess: World champion Carlsen unveils online series

World champion Magnus Carlsen unveiled a series of online chess tournaments with $1 million prize money on Thursday having opted out of a competition held by the game's governing body this month. The Norwegian was absent when the World Chess Federation (FIDE) held an online Nations Cup between Russia, United States, Europe, China, India, and the Rest of the World team.

Olympics: Hospital stint gives rower Swann new perspective

British rower Polly Swann had been preparing for the Tokyo Olympics when the Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she has since traded the boat for the even higher stakes of a hospital ward. A silver-medallist at the 2016 Olympics in the women's eights, Swann qualified as a doctor in 2019 before resuming her rowing career but has returned to the medical profession at a time when hospitals are under immense pressure.

Olympics: IOC expects costs of up to $800 mln for delayed Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee expects to bear costs of up to $800 million for its part in the organization of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now due to be staged next year, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. In March, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government decided to delay the Games, which were due to start this July, for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 300,000 people worldwide.

Motor racing: Sainz is an 'ideal fit' for Ferrari

The talk was of luring six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari but in the end, it was Carlos Sainz, a driver yet to win anything in Formula One, who signed on the dotted line. The 25-year-old was confirmed on Thursday on a two-year deal as the replacement for four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel when the German departs the Italian team at the end of the year.

Rays' Snell: Will sit out before playing for less in '20

Blake Snell is unwilling to take less money to play in a high-risk environment this season. The Tampa Bay Rays' left-hander said on his Twitch channel that the scenario MLB presents for returning next month "would not be worth it" if owners plan to reduce player salaries.

Bundesliga to use five subs, relegation confirmed

Bundesliga teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match when it restarts on Saturday after the coronavirus stoppage, while teams will be relegated provided the season is completed, the German Football League (DFL) said on Thursday. Short-term venue changes will also be permitted if health reasons dictate such a need and the season will continue beyond its re-scheduled finish date of June 30 and into July if necessary, the DFL said following a general assembly.

Italy's Palio horse race canceled because of coronavirus

The Palio of Siena often described as the toughest horse race in the world, will not be run this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor of the Tuscan city said on Thursday. The bareback race, where riders and horses have to charge three times around Siena's main, mediaeval square, is held twice a year, on July 2 and Aug. 16.

Motor racing: Sainz and Ricciardo make their moves for 2021

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will make a dream move to Ferrari next year, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo replacing him at McLaren, as Formula One's driver carousel took another big twirl on Thursday with the 2020 season yet to start. Ferrari said 25-year-old Sainz, who replaces four times world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside young Monegasque Charles Leclerc at the sport's most glamorous team, had signed for 2021 and 2022.

Soccer: Roma coach struggles to imagine football without hugs

If there is one thing that AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is really going to miss when Serie A eventually re-starts after the coronavirus pandemic, it is a good hug. In an emotional letter published on the club website, the Portuguese described the importance of the hug in the dressing-room, reminisced on some of the favorite hugs of his career, and named the best hugger in the game.

Golf: Quail Hollow Club to host PGA Championship in 2025

The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the PGA Championship in 2025 for just the second time, the PGA of America said in a statement on Thursday. Quail Hollow, which was founded in 1959, hosted its first major in 2017 and is set to become the first golf course in North Carolina to host multiple PGA Championships.