Redskins re-sign CB Colvin

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Redskins re-signed free agent cornerback Aaron Colvin on Thursday. No terms were announced. Colvin, 28, joined the Redskins last September after being released by the Houston Texans. He didn't play in a game until October but ultimately saw time in six games, including starts in the final two games of the season.

Colvin finished the year with 15 tackles and one pass breakup in seven games between the two teams. A former fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colvin started 25 of 48 games from 2014-17 with the Jaguars, breaking up 14 passes, and primarily manning the slot for the team's historic 2017 defense.

That earned him a four-year, $34 million contract with Houston, but the Texans released him after he had played in only 11 games over parts of two seasons. Washington overhauled its cornerback group this offseason, releasing Josh Norman and trading Quinton Dunbar before signing Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby in free agency.

