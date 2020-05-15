Maple Leafs sign Brooks to 2-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Adam Brooks to a two-year, two-way contract on Thursday with an annual average value of $725,000. Brooks, 24, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2016 and registered three assists in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season. He also recorded 20 points with nine goals in 29 games for the Toronto Marlies.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has 79 points with 38 goals in 147 career regular-season games in the AHL and 14 points with eight goals in 33 playoff games. He helped the Marlies win the Calder Cup title in 2018. --Field Level Media