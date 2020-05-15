Minister of Youth and Sports plans to launch E- Gaming Sports in Nigeria

Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has concluded plans to launch Nigeria into the E- Gaming Sports world. According to him it is a part of efforts to key into the global benefits of E-Gaming Sports and make Nigerian sports more viable, according to a news report by This Day.

Speaking during a webinar on steps to reactivate the sports sector post-COVID-19 era, Dare said, "We are working on a plan that would produce for the first time an industry-based sports policy that will turn sports into the business.

Today, I held a webinar with a section of the Nigerian Youth focussed on COVID-19 Era and Beyond: Impact and Opportunities for Youth Developement in Nigeria. I was supported by a team of panelists from diverse fields. Digital skills, Entrepreneurship, Finance - front burners... pic.twitter.com/UcIPpKPDjb — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) May 14, 2020

"We are on the verge of launching E-Gaming Sports in Nigeria. It is the most suitable for the post-COVID-19 eras. Globally, it is a 138billion dollar business."

"We also plan to develop the Mambila Plateau area to turn it into a training ground for our long-distance runners who are mostly from the North. This is necessary and important considering that long-distance race is an individual, none contact sport that would likely resume soon as the impact of COVID-19 winds down," said the sports minister.

Sunday Dare further said that while these are few things we are doing at the Ministry level, we are also keen to learn how other new things can work better.

On youth development, he said that more than 2million young entrepreneurs will benefit from training and entrepreneurship programs to be funded through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN's) Federal Government job acquisition initiative. He assured the youths that the program will be launched next week.