Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics: IOC expects costs of up to $800 million for delayed Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee expects to bear costs of up to $800 million for its part in the organisation of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now due to be staged next year, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. In March, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government decided to delay the Games, which were due to start this July, for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 300,000 people worldwide. 'I'm not playing unless I get mine': Snell balks at pay cut

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell is unwilling to put his physical and financial health in jeopardy to take the mound in a shortened season that would likely include a steep pay cut, he said on Thursday. Major League Baseball (MLB) and the players union are this week trying to hammer out an agreement for the coronavirus-delayed season to start in early July. Djokovic confident he will claim Grand Slam record

Novak Djokovic believes he will win the most Grand Slam titles and become the longest-reigning world number one by the time he retires, the 32-year-old Serb said in an interview. The current world number one has 17 Grand Slam titles to his name - two behind Rafa Nadal and three fewer than Roger Federer - and said he has no doubt in his ability to overtake the other members of the so-called 'Big Three.' NASCAR releases May-June schedule

NASCAR will hold 13 races between May 30 and June 21 but no fans will be in attendance in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, organizers said on Thursday. The races include events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. On this day: Born May 16, 1955: Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

At the 1972 Munich Olympics, an unheralded 17-year-old gymnast broke the Cold War stereotype that the Soviets were stone faced performers who displayed no emotions as she sobbed on the bench after her performance on the uneven bars went horribly wrong. In the final a day later, she broke the glass ceiling with a pioneering move that shocked the world, transforming the sport and ushering in a new era in gymnastics, a move that would be named after her -- the Korbut Flip. 'A big responsibility': Charity match aims to set standard amid pandemic

Televised golf returns in the United States on Sunday with caddies barred from the course and a barrage of screening measures plus organisational changes to ensure the players observe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy teams up with Dustin Johnson to take on American duo Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for a $3 million charity skins match, one of the rare live sports events available as golf adapts to the COVID-19 era. William Hill revenue falls 57% in COVID lockdowns

Total net revenue at William Hill plunged 57% in the weeks following the start of coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and North America, as sports betting volumes collapsed and it was forced to close its retail network of betting shops. In a trading update on Friday, the British bookmaker also pulled all future forecasts as it reported online betting revenue fell 21% in the seven weeks to April 28. Former baseball All-Star, GM Watson dies at 74

Bob Watson, a former All-Star player who became the first African American general manager to win a World Series, died Thursday at age 74. The Houston Astros, for whom he played 14 years and served as GM for two years, announced his death. Watson's son, Keith, posted on Twitter that Bob Watson died after a long battle with kidney disease. Ferrari looking at IndyCar, says Binotto

Ferrari is exploring the possibility of entering the North American IndyCar series, its Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto said on Thursday. Binotto said Formula One's new budget cap of $145 million for teams from 2021 would lead to staff being made redundant and the Italian carmaker was looking at options to ensure its employees retain their jobs, albeit in a different field. Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar wanted for armed robbery

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are wanted by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department on charges of armed robbery with a firearm after an alleged incident at a party late Wednesday night. According to affidavits posted online by the Miramar PD, Baker is facing eight total counts -- four each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Warrants have been issued for both men.