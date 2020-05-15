Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day... May 16

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:31 IST
Sport-On this day... May 16

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 16 May 16, 2001

BASEBALL - Atlanta Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Ron Gant in the second inning of their Major League Baseball game in Atlanta. The Rockies got off to a quick start and led 4-0 after four innings but the Braves hit back to seal a 6-4 victory.

A five-time All Star, Jones won the Golden Glove award for outfielders 10 consecutive years between 1998 and 2007. May 16, 2009

HORSE RACING - Jockey Calvin Borel rides Rachel Alexandra to victory in the 134th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Rachel Alexandra got off to a quick start and, despite losing steam towards the end of the race, finished a length ahead of Kentucky Derby winner Mine That Bird.

Rachel Alexandra also became the first filly since 1924 to win the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in horse racing's coveted Triple Crown. May 16, 2010

SOCCER - Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti holds the trophy after they claim their fifth successive Serie A title with a 1-0 win against Siena at the Artemio Franchi stadium. Jose Mourinho's side won the Italian Cup earlier that month and sealed their second trophy thanks to a goal from Diego Milito, finishing two points clear of AS Roma.

Inter went on to defeat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Champions League final the following week to become the only Italian team to a win a treble. May 16, 2010

BADMINTON - China's Lin Dan celebrates after crushing Indonesia's Taufik Hidayat 21-7 21-14 in the final of the Thomas Cup in Kuala Lumpur. The win enabled China to demolish Indonesia 3-0 in the final of the biennial men's team tournament and prompted Taufik, the 2004 Olympic champion, to appeal to his country to do something to produce a new wave of players to replace him.

Lin, the only player to complete badminton's super grand slam by winning all nine major titles, won 13 of his 17 encounters against Taufik before the Indonesian's retirement in 2013. May 16, 2010

FORMULA ONE - Australia's Mark Webber lifts the trophy after holding off the challenge of second-placed finisher Fernando Alonso to win the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. The safety car was deployed multiple times over the course of the 78-lap race and Webber, who began from the front of the grid, led throughout to claim the fourth of his nine career race victories.

Webber's victory was also the first by an Australian in Monaco since the 1959 edition, which was won by three-time champion Jack Brabham. May 16, 2014

ICE HOCKEY - United States defender Connor Murphy's attempts to stop Kazakhstan's Roman Starchenko from scoring a goal during their World Championship game at Minsk Arena in Minsk. Starchenko's equaliser sent the game into overtime before United States' Seth Jones netted to seal a 4-3 victory.

Kazakhstan failed to win a single game throughout the competition and finished bottom of their group while U.S. were eliminated in the quarter-finals. May 16, 2014

TENNIS - Sara Errani celebrates in front of the home crowd after defeating world number two Li Na 6-3 4-6 6-2 in the Italian Open quarter-finals in Rome. The win was Errani's first in seven attempts over Li and her maiden triumph against a top-three opponent.

Errani's bid to become the first Italian woman to win the tournament since Raffaella Reggi in 1985 ended at the final hurdle after she was beaten 6-3 6-0 by top-ranked Serena Williams. May 16, 2014

SOCCER - Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp and Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola pose next to the German Cup trophy during a news conference in Berlin. Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller scored in extra time as Bayern edged Dortmund 2-0 in the final, to add more silverware following their Bundesliga triumph with a record seven games to spare.

Guardiola's Bayern also won the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup earlier in the season. May 16, 2016

SOCCER - Chelsea skipper John Terry is thrown in the air by team mates after their 1-1 Premier League draw with champions Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London. Terry was suspended for the contest, Chelsea's final match of the season, and later addressed his devoted fans telling them he still wanted to stay at the club after saying in January that he intended to leave.

Two days later, Terry signed a new one-year contract. The defender eventually left Chelsea in 2017 after 19 seasons during which he won 17 trophies, including five Premier League titles, five FA Cup triumphs, three League Cup trophies and the Champions League. May 16, 2018

SOCCER - Atletico Madrid's Gabi and Fernando Torres lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the Europa League after a 3-0 win over Olympique de Marseille in the final at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France. Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann struck twice as the Spanish side outclassed hapless Marseille to win the title for the third time.

The scoreline mirrored the Spanish side's last Europa League final win over Athletic Bilbao in 2012 and cemented their status as one of the continent's most consistent teams since Argentine coach Diego Simeone transformed their fortunes. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram, Hardik Vyas and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounts to 123; cases climb to 8,895: Authorities.

Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounts to 123 cases climb to 8,895 Authorities....

Athletics-World body says clean record required for athletes seeking welfare grant

Olympic-bound professional athletes must have clean anti-doping records to be eligible for a one-off grant aimed at assisting them financially during the COVID-19 crisis, World Athletics said on Friday. The sports governing body said athlet...

Bulgaria to reopen shopping malls from Monday as virus curbs eased

Bulgaria will allow shopping malls to reopen on Monday as part of its push to ease restrictions imposed two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday. The government introduced a state of...

Olympics-'We don't know how IOC money will be spent' -Tokyo 2020 chief

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the first in history to be postponed, said on Friday they were not aware of detailed spending allocations for 800 million committed to next years rescheduled Games by the International Olympic Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020