No pay-cut for players, we are looking to curtail other expenses: BCCI

By Nitin Srivastava The treasurer of the world's richest cricketing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Dhumal on Friday said as of now the board is not discussing to cut players fees despite facing financial loss due to the suspension of cricketing activities including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhumal said that players pay cut would be the last thing to do. Cricket has been suspended since March in the country due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. "We are not discussing a pay cut as of now. We are hoping that despite the financial crisis we will be able to tide over it. But yes IPL would be a big revenue loss to BCCI, when a situation comes then we will think about it but that would be the last thing. In that case, we would resort to in terms of players fee cut at all. Ideally, we somehow want to manage it without going for that cutting option," Dhumal told ANI.

However, the treasurer admitted that the board will apply cost-cutting wherever possible and look for more revenue schemes to compensate for the loss. "Whatever cost we can curtail or whatever saving we can, we are working on that. That is an ongoing process and that started before the pandemic only. We are working on that. Even this revenue loss we are going to come across, we will go for further major and curtail our cost and look at few more revenue schemes," Dhumal said.

The BCCI will cut down the expenses of its employees, as one of the measures, to overcome the revenue loss. "As of now, there is nothing on the players' side. But on employees or officials, we are thinking wherever we can cut down the cost we are working on that. Wherever there is a possibility of cutting cost be it pertaining to travel, be it accommodation, be it pertaining to employees cost all those things will be looked at," he said.

Also talking about the post lockdown plans for the resumption of cricket Dhumal said the decision will be taken with regard to lockdown. "Definitely, we are working on that aspect. As of now, given the lockdown condition whatever the coaching and support staff can do they are doing it so that their physical activities remain to strengthen. As soon as possible, if there is some relaxation with regard to the lockdown norms, we will figure out what to do. If travel restrictions are not there and if players can come to one place, we will do that. If that is not possible then depending on whatever travel restrictions are taken, skill-based training could be provided at local stadiums. We will look at those options as well," he said. (ANI)