Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea to extend free meals to NHS and charities for two more weeks

English football club Chelsea will extend its free meals supply to the National Health Service (NHS) and charities that support elderly and vulnerable groups for two more weeks, bringing the number of distributed meals to a total of 1,15,520.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:11 IST
Chelsea to extend free meals to NHS and charities for two more weeks
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI

English football club Chelsea will extend its free meals supply to the National Health Service (NHS) and charities that support elderly and vulnerable groups for two more weeks, bringing the number of distributed meals to a total of 1,15,520. Last month, Blues began providing 78,000 meals to the NHS and charities for an initial six-week period. The meals, which are free of charge, are being prepared by the club's catering partner Levy and distributed daily, with over 14,000 meals per week provided.

"The meals will be provided to Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust across their five local hospitals, including St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, Charing Cross Hospital in Fulham and Hammersmith Hospital," the club said in a statement. The Premier League franchise is also supporting the elderly, those in sheltered accommodation and vulnerable groups. These include Age UK, The Smile Brigade, Unity Works, and other housing units in London.

The club has also made the Millennium Hotel and Copthorne Hotels at Stamford Bridge available to the NHS while continuing to ask supporters to raise awareness and valuable funds for women and children experiencing domestic abuse during the current unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Press Council of India asks for report from Delhi Police chief over questioning of scribe

The Press Council of India on Friday expressed concern over the alleged threat of criminal prosecution and questioning of an English daily journalist by the Delhi police and asked its commissioner to submit a report on the matter. In a stat...

Chris Pratt jokes dishes on having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy

With a new baby on the way, American actor Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzeneggers pregnancy. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star recently sat down for a virtual chat with Extra, where he addressed his life ...

Ahmedabad Mayor flags off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel on Friday flagged off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening of people in densely populated areas in the city. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, Seeing the current situation of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, government has given us 4...

Filatex India resumes production at Dadra plant

Supplies yarn to fabric manufacturers for manufacturing of PPE kitsMumbai, May 15, 2020 Filatex India Ltd., a leading player in manmade fibers, has resumed partial operations at its Dadra plant to meet the urgent requirement of yarns that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020