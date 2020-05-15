Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool boss Klopp pokes fun at Neville over lockdown rants

PTI | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:46 IST
Liverpool boss Klopp pokes fun at Neville over lockdown rants

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joked that his biggest lesson from the coronavirus lockdown is just how outspoken former Manchester United defender Gary Neville can be. In his role as a television pundit, Neville has vented on a range of issues related to the Premier League and the health crisis.

The former England international has criticised Premier League chiefs for being slow to give updates on their restart plans. He also took issue with the government's call for players to take wage cuts during the pandemic and let rip on a host of other subjects.

Klopp could not resist a good-natured jibe at Neville when asked what his lockdown experience had been like. "I didn't learn a lot in lockdown, other than Gary Neville has an opinion about absolutely everything. It is incredible," Klopp told the BBC's Football Focus programme.

Liverpool were two wins away from winning the English title for the first time in 30 years when the Premier League was postponed on March 13. The league hopes to resume in mid-June and players are already returning to training while observing strict social-distancing rules.

Klopp has been in touch with Liverpool's squad, but he admitted it had been hard to go so long without seeing them in person. "I am quite proud how we as a society have dealt with it," he said. "We are not perfect. We will always make mistakes but I think we have learned how connected we are to each other.

"I miss the boys the most because we created a group where all the people at Melwood (training ground) have a really good relationship and we became friends over the last four-and-a-half years. "We saw each other with Zoom and other calls but it is still not the same. Going back to Melwood and doing the things we usually do is something I really miss."

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Exports plunge 60.28 pc in April

Indias exports contracted by a record 60.28 per cent to USD 10.36 billion in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday. Imports too tumbled by 58.65 per cent to USD 17.12 billion in April from USD 41.4 billion in...

COVID-19: Maruti rolls out standard operating procedures for service centres

New Delhi, May 15 PTI&#160;The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said it has rolled out a set of detailed standard operating procedures SOPs for its over 3,800 service centres across 1,914 cities in the country, am...

RLSP stresses on job creation for migrants by giving fillip to small projects

Stressing on the need for job creation on a large scale in Bihar in the wake of migrants returning in droves during the lockdown, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party on Friday urged the Nitish Kumar government to promote small projects by cuttin...

South Korea nightclub coronavirus outbreak shines light on LGBT+ protection

By Keith Park SEOUL, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Swift efforts by South Korea to limit a backlash against LGBT people after new coronavirus cases were linked to nightclubs catering to the community have sparked hopes for better prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020