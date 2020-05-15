Sarfaraz distributes food packets to migrant workers in native UP

Young Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who had a dream domestic season last year, is playing a good samaritan during the ongoing nationwide lockdown by distributing food packets to migrant workers. Sarfaraz, his younger brother Mushir and his father-cum-coach Naushad are distributing the food packets in their native village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh to the migrant workers, who are travelling back to their respective homes. Sarfaraz, who plays for Mumbai in domestic circuit, is stuck at his native village. "When we used to go to the market, we use to see scores of people travelling on the roads. And hence we decide to help them. It was my father's idea to help the migrant workers," Sarfaraz told PTI. He said that local boys from the village are also helping him and his family in their endeavour.

His father Naushad said that they were able to distribute around 1,000 food packets so far. Each packet has an apple, banana, cake, biscuits and a water bottle. Sarfaraz has represented India at the U-19 level and has been a regular name in the Indian Premier League.