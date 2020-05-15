Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF President Praful Patel interacts with national teams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:23 IST
AIFF President Praful Patel interacts with national teams

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel on Friday suggested the Under-17 women World Cup squad members to inspire each other and also asked the national teams to stay patient as the players wait for action to begin. Patel interacted with the national teams across age-groups, enquiring about the well-being of the players amid the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

The players, in a video conference, briefed Patel about how they have been spending the lockdown and Patel wished the U-17 women's World Cup squad luck. "Give it your best shot, and never be under pressure. I am confident you will do well. The new dates have been announced and all of you need to stay knitted together as a team, and raise each other's morale." The Women's U-17 World Cup, slated to be held in November this year, has been postponed to February next year. Senior men's captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Anirudh Thapa alongside women's team members Bala Devi, Aditi Chauhan and Dangmei Grace were among the players in attendance.

"We are in touch with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs as to when footballing action can resume in India. Stay safe everyone, and don't rush. This is such a nice platform where the juniors can look up to their idols directly," he said. "I am sure that getting to interact with the likes of Chhetri, Jhingan, Bala and others will inspire the junior players," Patel added. Talking to the group, Chhetri urged everyone to eat and sleep well.

"The lockdown tends to disturb your schedule a lot as everyone tends to sleep at awkward times. That also affects your diet. So as players we need to be extra careful and stick to our routines," he said. The women's national team thanked Patel for "planning a strong International programme" which helped them play 25 friendly matches in 2018-19 as part of their exposure tours. "The experience helped us mature into better players," they said in unison.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Bhalla directs states, UTs to facilitate movement of migrant workers by special trains, buses

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs, directing them to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their movement ...

Fisheries, livestock sector has potential to increase farmer's income: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements to boost farm sector, saying that fisheries and livestock sector has the potential to increase the income of farmers. Fisheries and livestock...

New York to join neighbor states in opening beaches for Memorial Day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the state would join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming to prevent people from crossing state borders for a respite from the coronavir...

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh writes to Air India for bringing pilgrims from Delhi to Leh

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh has written to Air India requesting to arrange flights for bringing 315 pilgrims hailing from Ladakh to Leh from Delhi on May 17. These pilgrims will be repatriated from Iran by Mahan Air flight to Delhi on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020