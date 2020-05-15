Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chess Gurukul seizes lead on day 1 of Indian chess league

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:50 IST
Chess Gurukul seizes lead on day 1 of Indian chess league

Team Chess Gurukul comprising young GM R Praggnanandhaa and national champion Aravindh Chithambaram took the lead on day one of the Indian chess.com League on Friday. With 16 points after five rounds, Chess Gurukul is atop the points table.

Desi Boys is in second spot with 14.5 points followed by Undercover Agents and Superkids, both with 14 points. Chess Gurukul, captained by noted coach and GM R B Ramesh, rode on impressive performances by Praggnanandhaa and Chithambaram, who both scored four points each. After a 3-2 win over Chess Gyan in round one, Chess Gurukul had to share honours with Desi Boys in a 2.5-2.5 result as Chithambaram was outwitted by fellow GM Vaibhav Suri.

In other games, Chess Gurukul beat Chess Pathshala 3-2 before thrashing Cheeky Cheetahs 4-1 and Superkids 3.5-1.5. Young GM D Gukesh, turning out for Five Fighters, picked up three points from his five matches but his team lies in sixth spot with 11.5 points.

Around 25 Indian Grandmasters are taking part in the three-day tournament played on a blitz format. Among the leading names participating are GMs S P Sethuraman, Nihal Sarin, Karthikeyan Murali, Tania Sachdev and Surya Sekhar Ganguly, apart from Pragnnanandhaa and Gukesh..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Steel uncertain: Harrison flips message on Tomlin envelope

James Harrison backpedaled on suggestions Thursday that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin paid his fine for helmet-to-helmet contact in 2010. Harrison, fined 75,000 for a hit on Mohamed Massaquoi of the Cleveland Browns, said Thurs...

Ajay Bhalla directs states, UTs to facilitate movement of migrant workers by special trains, buses

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs, directing them to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their movement ...

Fisheries, livestock sector has potential to increase farmer's income: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements to boost farm sector, saying that fisheries and livestock sector has the potential to increase the income of farmers. Fisheries and livestock...

New York to join neighbor states in opening beaches for Memorial Day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the state would join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming to prevent people from crossing state borders for a respite from the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020